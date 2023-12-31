A special vehicle on a mission ran over a woman crossing the street

#special #vehicle #mission #ran #woman #crossing #street

The police have opened a criminal case for culpable bodily harm and are continuing the investigation under the coordination of a prosecutor, after a police crew on a mission, which had its acoustic and light signals on, hit a 79-year-old woman who was crossing a street in Reşita , approximately two meters from the pedestrian crossing.

“Today, at 10:15 a.m., the Police of Reşita Municipality were informed by a police officer from the Forensic Service about the fact that, while traveling on a mission, with the service vehicle, on Sportului street in Reşita, he hit a person . The operative team that went to the scene of the event established that, while the 24-year-old policeman was driving a service vehicle, on Sportului street, from AI Cuza boulevard to Petru Maior street, moving on a mission, in order to during the on-site investigation of a road accident on IL Caragiale street in Resita, in the area of ​​the pedestrian crossing on Sportului street, approximately 2 meters from the pedestrian crossing, a 79-year-old woman, employed in crossing the street”, transmitted, on Sunday, IPJ Caraş-Severin.

As a result of the accident, the woman was injured, who was transported to the hospital.

“The policeman was tested for the consumption of alcohol and psychoactive substances, establishing that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In this case, a criminal file was drawn up for the crime of culpable bodily harm, and the investigations are being continued by the police, under the coordination of the prosecutor”, stated IPJ Caraş-Severin.