Huge losses are being incurred, some territories are no longer able to be defended

“Ukraine has already learned from last winter’s attacks on energy infrastructure, strengthened its air defenses, so Christmas should be calmer. It’s true, the situation at the front is twofold, there are sections where the situation is very difficult, even critical,” businessman and publicist Šarūnas Jasiukevičius, who has repeatedly visited frontline positions and provides support to soldiers, and is known by the nickname of the Scout of the Past, told the “Delfi” portal.

According to the interviewee, it really does not seem that the war in Ukraine will end soon, its end could be determined by the position of the United States of America (USA), a concrete promise to provide solid support with military equipment and weapons. This would fundamentally change Russia’s negotiating positions, the aggressor would realize that he would be faced with an ever-increasing military power.

So far, no one can say whether such a scenario will come true, according to Š. Jasiukevičius, it is obvious that the USA is far from seeking to weaken Russia so much that it begins to fall apart.