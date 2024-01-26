A star of the American right accuses Quebec of having “cleaned up” the English-speaking heritage

#star #American #accuses #Quebec #cleaned #Englishspeaking #heritage

Visiting Alberta to “liberate Canada”, the star of the American right Tucker Carlson says many things, in particular, that Quebec has “cleansed” Montreal of its English-speaking heritage. The federal Liberals called on Pierre Poilievre, who was absent from the event, to condemn his speech.

“I’m going to say the most controversial thing. I saw when Montreal was cleansed of its English-speaking heritage. And I’m not anti-French at all, just to be clear. But I’m Anglo and I have friends in Montreal. And within a generation, it was all gone. They were forced to leave!”

This is a portion of the speech Mr. Carlson – a former Fox News anchor – gave to a sold-out stadium in Calgary earlier this week.

He did not flinch once when he told a won audience that the Trudeau government was a “fascist” who “hates you”. And that, moreover, “all your media are controlled by the state, not just the CBC.”

A few moments later, he shared the stage with the Alberta Prime Minister, Danielle Smith, in a period of discussion in front of an audience during which she asked her interlocutor to put the Minister of the Environment Steven Guilbeault in her “line of sight “.

“Quebec bashing” and others

“We hear Quebec bashing here and I ask Pierre Poilievre to condemn these comments,” declared Quebec lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez on Thursday.

In the middle of the day of the national caucus on Thursday, a group of Liberal ministers had prepared an outing to denounce the collusion of one of the figures of the “American extreme right” with the conservative premier of Alberta.

“We no longer wonder if American far-right politics will come to us: it is here,” he continued.

His comments on Quebec were criticized, but also his positions on issues of gender identity, the rights of LGBTQ people and the environment.

Steven Guilbeault himself denounced Ms. Smith’s remarks as having the potential to increase physical violence against those who enter politics today.

Poilievre on the sidelines

If Ms. Smith appeared with Tucker Carlson at two events rather than one, it was different for Pierre Poilievre, who refused to “fall for it,” according to Frédéric Boily, political scientist at the University of Alberta .

“It was telegraphed in advance that we were going to try to associate Pierre Poilievre with this American right, especially in the context of a presidential election. Tucker Carlson’s visit was the perfect opportunity to do so. If the liberals had wanted to organize it, they would not have done better!” explains the expert on conservative movements.

Much of Mr. Carlson’s speech focuses on immigration “changing the makeup of the United States.” “Pierre Poilievre and even Danielle Smith don’t talk about it that way at all.”

By refusing to play the game, the repercussions of Tucker Carlson’s notable visit to Canada will likely remain confined within Alberta’s borders, and could cost Danielle Smith dearly. But if the Liberals continue to lag in the polls, they could return to the charge.

“It gives the Liberals ammunition to try to deploy the idea that the Alberta Conservatives, who represent part of the stronghold of the federal Conservatives, are people who are looking towards the American right, and the American right, we could say, perhaps the least respectable,” analyzes Mr. Boily.

