A startup unveils its capsule for spectacular and luxurious trips to the gates of space

A tourist journey to the frontiers of space aboard a capsule lifted by a hydrogen balloon is what Space Perspective intends to offer. It’s not just a concept as the company has just revealed the capsule it built.

Taking tourists on a balloon flight to touch space is the ambition of the company Space Perspective based in Florida (United States). It’s not just a concept, since the startup has built a full-scale prototype of its capsule. Ultimately, it will be able to take eight passengers and a pilot for flights lasting six hours up to an altitude of nearly 30,500 meters. An altitude at which we penetrate the blackness of space and where we see the curvature of the Earth. Baptized Spaceship Neptunethe capsule would be suspended under a SpaceBalloon, a balloon as long as a football stadium filled with hydrogen. To reach this altitude, two hours would be necessary.

Luxury and panoramic view from space

Passengers could then enjoy the view for another two hours before taking the same amount of time for the descent. For the latter, the balloon degasses its hydrogen slowly. For the moment, the capsule is experimental and will only contain measuring instruments for unmanned test flights at first. Manned tests could take place as early as 2024. At $125,000 per ticket, passengers will benefit from a luxurious interior with comfortable seats for a 360° panoramic view, a bar, toilets on the lower level. To broadcast their experience live, Wi-Fi will be available on board. The takeoff and landing of the capsule will be on a ship at sea. Called Marine Spaceport Voyagerits construction would be almost complete.