A state colossus on the brink. The Parliament wants to suspend the repayment

341 MPs voted for the adoption of the amendment to the Act on the Operation of the Hard Coal Mining Industry, two were against and one abstained. Now the Senate will consider the amendment.

The Act assumes, among others: extending the deadline for suspending the repayment of nearly PLN 820 million of PGG’s liabilities due to unpaid ZUS contributions and PLN 1 billion of a loan from PFR until the end of 2025. Three coal companies covered by support are also to be exempt from corporate income tax advances — the tax due would be settled by the end of the third month of the following year.

The suspension (and eventual cancellation) of PGG’s obligations listed in the draft act was made possible by the previous amendment to the Mining Act, which entered into force in February 2022. The repayment of these liabilities has been suspended until the EC decides on the notification of the Polish mining program, however, no longer than until the end of 2023. The EC has not yet notified the mining program, hence the proposal to extend the repayment suspension period until the end of 2025, as well as the proposal to exempt from the advance payment of CIT, which is intended to support the liquidity of coal companies – we could read on the money website. pl.

Heated debate in the Sejm

– We need to change the law so that PGG is not declared bankrupt on January 1, 2024. We do not have data on the financial situation of PGG and coal mining companies, or on the situation of the companies’ liabilities after a good year when coal prices were soaring – said MP Nowak from KO. He added that the energy transformation should be carried out in a fair and responsible manner We should move away from coal so as not to destroy companies and people’s lives.

MP Marek Wesoły from PiS and former deputy minister of state assets assured during the debate that none of the coal companies have a situation that would mean that they would have any financial problems, apart from those resulting from the granting of public aid or the program in which which mining companies enter on the basis of a social agreement and a submitted application, which is notified in the EU.

Wesoły added that when he was in Brussels in June to ask why the EC was not issuing a notification of the document, I learned that Brussels does not accept the year 2049 as the point of phasing out coal. – Therefore, the proceedings will be open and the entire process will last 18 months – he pointed.

