A state of emergency has been declared in Ecuador, a Lithuanian living there testifies: “The bomb exploded 30 meters from our house”

A Lithuanian living in Ecuador testifies that there is great unrest in Ecuador, explosions are heard:

“A bomb just exploded near us. Woke up from sleep. There were three explosions in my city, one of the bombs exploded 30 meters from our house, the whole house shook, we jumped out of bed.”

AFP/Scanpix photo/Ecuadorian soldiers outside the prison

Ecuadoreans who are woken up in the middle of the night are scared and are not allowed outside.

“The whole city is panicking. In our building, the security guard tells residents not to go anywhere and to turn off the lights. They have been told to avoid public transport, taxis, as they may be mined. All the necessary things are packed,” says the witness.

According to the witness, the whole city is stormed by the police, sirens are heard all around.

“Drug dealers are trying to intimidate the president, catastrophic events may happen in the coming weeks,” says the Lithuanian.

A taxi car was blown up, according to preliminary data, no one was injured.

A state of emergency has been declared after drug lord Adolfo Macias Villamar escaped from prison

/Scanpix photo/Adolfo Macias Villamar

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa on Monday declared a state of emergency across the country, including the prison system, after the escape of the most dangerous drug lord Adolfo Macias Villamar from a maximum security cell and riots in several prisons.

“I have just signed an emergency order so that the armed forces have full political and legal support for their actions [prieš šiuos] narco-terrorists,” D. Noboa announced on the Instagram social network.

