A state of emergency has been declared in Voronezh, Russia, after a Ukrainian drone attack

January 16, 2024 – 12:32 p.m

Our summary of the most important events of the Russian-Ukrainian war:

A state of emergency was declared in Voronezh, Russia, on Tuesday morning after what Russian officials said was a Ukrainian drone attack on the city. The Russian fighter-bombers used to attack Ukraine are stationed near Voronezh.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and told him that he hopes that NATO will make decisions this year that will bring his country closer to joining.

Zelenskiy informed Stoltenberg about the situation at the front, thanked NATO for its continuous support, and also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, according to a press release from the presidential office.

Ukraine said it shot down a Russian A-50 spy plane and an Il-22 jet in the Sea of ​​Azov region. “Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar reconnaissance aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control center,” said Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief.

The Kremlin declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that Chinese state-owned banks are tightening restrictions on financing to Russian clients amid fears of secondary U.S. sanctions, calling it a highly sensitive issue. When asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was a matter for the companies and offices involved, not for the Kremlin, reports . “This is a very, very sensitive area, and it is unlikely that anyone will agree to talk about it – this should not be expected,” said Peskov.

Ukraine has called on civilians in the northeastern Kharkiv region to leave villages near the front. Residents of more than two dozen villages are being evacuated due to worsening Russian attacks in the region, AFP reported. The decree affects about 3,043 people in the settlements, including 279 children.

