A state within a state. It was supposed to be a routine procedure. The man lost his mobility

A family that claims a medical error was committed and is fighting to punish those responsible.

Back in June, Dariusz Lipiński weighed over 90 kilograms, lifted weights and was a healthy, physically active man. Today he is unable to function independently – he is fed parenterally and uses a drip most of the day. Report by Monika Gawrońska from the “State in the State” program.

It started with a seemingly routine procedure – appendectomy. Unfortunately, the procedure was unsuccessful – since then, the man has been operated on many times and has completely lost his mobility.

– On June 11, in the morning, my stomach started hurting when I woke up. Finally I was lying in bed, I called my wife and said: come on, let’s go to the hospital, give me something antispasmodic, because I wanted to get to work – says Dariusz Lipiński.

– One surgeon came from upstairs, and after a while another one came – he touched me once, he said it was an appendix. The next morning I asked the doctor what they had done to me. He replied that they didn’t do much and that they didn’t find the appendix, the man recalls.

The hospital does not feel responsible: we made every effort

The hospital authorities do not accept responsibility. In their opinion, the procedure was performed correctly, but a different disease was diagnosed than initially expected.

– The patient can accuse everything, and I can’t tell you everything I know. In our opinion, the procedure was correct, we made every effort and resources, and we did not lack anything to treat this patient. Everything that could be used was used – explains Dr. Marek Szymkowicz from the Health Care Complex in Nysa.

The family has a different opinion claims that a medical error was made and is fighting to punish those responsible.

But it all started with this appendage, really. If it had actually been removed, my husband would not be in the condition he is in now, says Dominika Płaczek-Lipińska, the patient’s wife.

More at 7:30 p.m. in Monika Gawrońska’s material in the “State within the State” program

ed / Polsat News

