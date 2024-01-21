#storytelling #place #disappeared #Romanias #map

A story-telling place has disappeared from Romania’s map. It is about Străuți from Hunedoara, a former village in the Apuseni Mountains. The still beautiful houses were abandoned. There are only five residents who live isolated from the world.

A story-telling place has disappeared from Romania’s map. Unfortunately, it is not the first locality that simply disappears. The village of Străuții de Jos in Hunedoara is a hidden place in the Apuseni Mountains, which has become deserted. In the past, there were over 30 households, but the people left the Bulzestii de Sus commune many years ago. The picturesque houses, as if from stories, were left behind. Even after all this time, the 19th century buildings still manage to attract the attention of travelers.

A fairytale place in Romania has become deserted

Time has left its mark on the village of Străuți from Hunedoara. The inhabitants left the hamlet and left behind the wooden houses with thatched roofs.

“Some old houses in the hamlet of Străuți in Hunedoara, now assimilated to the village of Grohot, were bought by families from Bucharest. They can be seen, even if degraded, on the hills around the church. The people said that they will refurbish them, because they want to remain a rustic village”, said Mărioara, Valeria’s daughter, one of the few local women of the Bulzeștii de Sus commune.

A story place, gone. Photo source: photo: Wikipedia.org

The picturesque house of Valeria in Străuți was also a school

Mărioara and Ionel, two elderly people from the village of Grohot, testified that many families left their homes to be able to send their children to school. The educational institution in the area was closed, and people had to leave to give the children an opportunity for education.

“In the past, villages were populated, people raised animals, sowed crops, corn, potatoes, wheat, everything. But many left for Banat, because they had children and had nowhere to send them to school. There was a school with eight classes here, then it was made with four classes, then it was closed. I didn’t even have a road until a few years ago. Thus, many left the area, to Banat or to Baia de Criș or Brad, but some, like us, returned”, Mărioara and Ionel tell about a place of history forgotten.

The village church was also abandoned

The wooden church in Străuții de Jos, Bulzeștii de Sus commune, Hunedoara county was built in 1866. It is patronized by “Saint Dimitrie the Great Martyr”. It is plastered inside and whitewashed. Beautiful and very little known, the church in Străuții de Jos is not on the new list of historical monuments.

A story place has disappeared. Like other Hunedoren mountain localities, the hamlet of Străuți practically no longer exists. The church is in an advanced state of decay. The walls of the place inscribe the rectangular plan, with the pentagonal apse, decrocheted. Above the vaulted pronaos rises a bell tower with a closed bower and a slender spire.

A story place has disappeared. Photo source: photo: Wikipedia.org

The two entrances, south and west, are preceded by open porches. The building, completely covered with sheet metal, was subjected, in 1937, to an extensive repair, the inner and outer surface of the walls being plastered, and the classic clapboard replaced with sheet metal.

“The building, completely covered with sheet metal, was subjected to extensive repairs in 1937, the inner and outer surface of the walls being plastered, and the classic clapboard replaced with sheet metal. The pictorial endowment of the church is limited only to the royal registry of the temple (executed in the 19th century, in a popular manner, by an unknown author) and to a few icons on glass, of different ages. Previously, the local community had been liturgically served by another small church made of beams, consumed by flames in March 1849. The Josephine map of Transylvania (1769-1773) attests to its existence,” said priest Florin Dobrei, in the volume “Hunedorean Orthodox Churches”.