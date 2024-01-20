A Strategic Commitment for the Kingdom! – Le7tv.ma

#Strategic #Commitment #Kingdom #Le7tv.ma

The National Council of the Istiqlal Party organized an event of capital importance this Saturday, January 20, with the meeting of the Alliance of Istiqlal Economists (AEI) in a prestigious hotel in Casablanca. Under the theme “2024 – 2030: The Voluntarist Ambitions of Morocco”.

This forum brought together distinguished personalities such as Mr. Abdelatif MÂZOUZ, President of the AEI, Mr. Nizar BARAKA, Secretary General of the Istiqlal Party and Minister of Equipment and Water, as well as the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ryad Mezzour, and the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohammed Abdeljalil.

Three strategic workshops led this meeting, each focusing on crucial aspects of Morocco’s economic future.

Workshop 1: Inclusive, Strong and Sustainable Growth Dynamics

Emphasis was placed on the trajectories of dynamic, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, aiming to positively impact Moroccan businesses and regions. Job creation and the promotion of well-being among the population were at the heart of the discussions.

Workshop 2: Morocco, Economic Hub and Gateway to Africa

This workshop examined the leading role of Morocco as an economic hub and gateway to Africa. Participants discussed ways to consolidate Morocco’s position as a regional economic hub, thereby encouraging trade and investment with other nations on the continent.

Workshop 3: Strengthening Morocco’s Resilience and Accelerating its Economic Emergence

The third workshop focused on initiatives aimed at strengthening Morocco’s resilience, accelerating its economic emergence and promoting the country’s social development. Discussions focused on effective strategies to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth in Morocco over the next decade.

This meeting constituted a platform rich in exchanges and strategic reflections, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AEI and the Istiqlal Party to the proactive ambitions of Morocco for the years to come. The results of these workshops are expected to be catalysts for innovative economic and social policies, thus helping to shape the Kingdom’s prosperous future.

The editorial team/Le7tv