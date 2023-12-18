#stray #bullet #kills #75yearold #woman #home #Deba

A stray bullet kills a 75-year-old woman inside her home in Deba

What judicial future awaits the alleged perpetrator of this shooting?

The Ertzaintza investigates the death of a woman in her home and points to a possible shot from a hunter raid

What type of projectile or bullet could have been used? We analyze it in ‘Four a day’

A stray bullet has killed a 75-year-old woman who was inside his house in Deba (Gipuzkoa). And in the vicinity there were “a hunter’s hunt”according to a statement from the Ertzaintza.

The scientific police and the Ertzaintza are investigating to try to solve two key questions in this case. The first of them is the origin of that projectile that ended the woman’s life. The second is the judicial future What awaits the alleged perpetrator of that shot.

It is known that two illegalities have allegedly been committed. The first would be to shoot less than 200 meters from an urban center. The second would involve shooting in a private preserve but in an external direction, that is, in the direction of the urban center. Whenever hunting is carried out in private reserves, you should shoot inwards precisely to avoid this type of fatalities and misfortunes which – according to the investigation – is what caused the death of this 75-year-old woman.

The Basque police have already questioned the hunters in the area and are going to review the weapons used (shotguns and rifles) to try to clarify the incident. Nevertheless, the raid was legal, it had been communicated and the hunters themselves assure that none of the members of the group tested positive for alcohol. Neighbors in the area have been shocked.

What type of projectile could have been used?

‘CAD’ has analyzed what type of projectile and bullet could have been used. “It’s most likely a bolt-action rifle. It’s used on big game.” As for the ammunition, it is possible that it is metal ammunition. “There are quite a few conditions that make the case very unique. The issue that it was on a third floor The ricocheted bullet eliminates us. “It could be a shot that escaped from high altitude.”