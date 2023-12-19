A strike at Geneva airport for the holidays?

#strike #Geneva #airport #holidays

Solidarity has been significantly strengthened in Switzerland since the Covid-19 pandemic. This observation comes from the latest Solidarity Solidarity barometer, the results of which were published on Monday.

The Swiss population displays marked solidarity across all generations. Women are a little more supportive than men.

In German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland, solidarity is above all synonymous with family assistance and support for neighbors. In Ticino, solidarity essentially means helping people in need.

For the Swiss population, the sense of duty and the desire for social cohesion are the main reasons for embarking on solidarity action. In Italian Switzerland, individual motivation is even more pronounced than elsewhere.

Discretion requested

German-speaking, French-speaking and Ticino residents believe that solidarity should not be displayed in broad daylight. It requires modesty and discretion.

According to Solidarity, solidarity has increased since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the perception that people have of relationships with their peers remains predominantly negative.

A wave of solidarity emerged shortly after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, notes Swiss Solidarity. However, it has weakened considerably over time.

Differences were also noted between 2021, the year of the first solidarity barometer, and 2023. This year, a third of those questioned said they made a donation “rather spontaneously”. Two years ago, their share was still 42%.

This year too, just over a quarter of those surveyed said they made “rather regular” donations, compared to a fifth two years ago.

The solidarity barometer is based on a survey carried out by the SSR. Between August 20 and September 12, more than 3,000 people from different linguistic regions were interviewed. The responses are compiled and interpreted by the Sotomo Research Institute and the Center for Philanthropic Studies at the University of Basel.

Children out of school

Furthermore, the Solidarity Channel and the SSR are organizing Solidarity Week until December 22, which this year is dedicated to the education of children and young people. Worldwide, some 244 million school-aged children are out of school. In Switzerland, around 7% of young people evolve outside of the education system.

Solidarity Week aims to raise awareness of the issue of these children deprived of education. The latter, however, has a primordial character. Training helps to break the cycle of violence and poverty and offers new perspectives to young people, explains Solidarity. Solidarity Day will take place on Thursday.