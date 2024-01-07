A strike that could have affected the London Underground has been called off at the last minute after successful negotiations

#strike #affected #London #Underground #called #minute #successful #negotiations

In the event of a dispute over a wage increase, about 10,000 RMT members planned to leave their jobs.

“Following further positive discussions today, pay negotiations for our London Underground members can now take place on a better footing,” said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

He added that the planned strike was stopped immediately.

“We hope to enter into urgent negotiations with TfL (Transport for London) to work out a suitable agreement and resolve the dispute,” Mr Lynch said.

London Underground workers have already been offered 5%. increase wages.

Earlier, Transport for London (TfL), which runs the Tube, announced that there would be minimal or no Tube services from Sunday evening to Friday morning.

Workers are on strike across the UK’s public and private sectors demanding pay rises amid decades of rising inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Over the past 18 months, workers in various sectors have protested, including health workers, teachers and lawyers.

On Tuesday, junior doctors are expected to end the longest consecutive strike in the seven-decade history of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS).

