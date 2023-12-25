A striking amount of commentary on Charlie Hunnam in the most expensive Netflix film of the year

#striking #amount #commentary #Charlie #Hunnam #expensive #Netflix #film #year

Netflix releases a number of films and series every year, including several originals. They released the most expensive project a few days ago, namely Zack Snyders Rebel Moon, but it is not received very well. However, there is one point that almost all viewers complain about.

In Rebel Moon one of the leading roles is played by Charlie Hunnam, known from the series Sons of Anarchy and the recent Guy Ritchie blockbuster The Gentlemen. The actor may be from Newcastle, but he has always had a ‘half English, half American’ accent.

Problem

Hunnam himself has admitted this before, but his character Rebel Moon, called Brit Kai, has a Northern Irish accent. Many viewers quickly announced on social media that this accent is really not possible.

For example, one person says:Come on, Charlie Hunnam with an Irish accent isn’t possible“or still”Charlie Hunnam, born and raised in England, always sounds like someone who wants to speak with a British accent, but he never succeeds. I wonder who thought it was a good idea to have him speak with an Irish accent?“.

More

Some even say they turned off the blockbuster as they couldn’t get used to Hunnam’s botched accent.

Another writes: “I tried Rebel Moon, but it’s really not a good movie and Hunnam and his accent are really laughable” in “It’s a choice to have him speak with an accent, but there’s no reason for it“.