Two F-16 fighter jets flew over Bosnia on Monday to underline the United States’ support and commitment to Bosnia’s territorial integrity against “separatist activities” by Serbs that violate the country’s 1990 Dayton Peace Accords, the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo said. The flight is part of the bilateral air-ground training carried out jointly with the Bosnian national armed forces in the northern areas of the Balkan country, not controlled by the Serbs, the embassy said in a statement. has long called for the region to secede and join neighboring ally Serbia.

Bosnian Serbs started celebrating the day of their unilaterally declared statehood on Monday night, which was banned by the Bosnian Constitutional Court on grounds of discriminatory discrimination against non-Serbs.

The police and special forces are also expected to march on Tuesday.

Dodik was indicted in the Sarajevo state court because the leader of the Republika Srpska signed legislation suspending the decisions of the Constitutional Court and the international commissioner overseeing the implementation of the Dayton Agreements.

His trial for disregarding the decisions of the peace delegation was supposed to begin on December 20, but was postponed to January 20 due to procedural issues raised by the legal team. Dodik refused to testify.

The Dayton Agreement brokered by Washington on November 21, 1995 ended the 1992-95 Bosnian war, in which about 100,000 people lost their lives and two million were forced to leave their homes. The treaty divided Bosnia into a Serb republic and a federation divided by Croats and Bosniaks, with a relatively weak central government.

The United States emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitution does not provide for the right to secede, and that it will act if anyone tries to change this fundamental element of Dayton

– added the American embassy statement.

