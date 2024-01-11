A student from the Military High School in Alba Iulia died after jumping from the 4th floor of the boarding school. He left a goodbye note

#student #Military #High #School #Alba #Iulia #died #jumping #4th #floor #boarding #school #left #goodbye #note

Photo: Digi24 photo capture

A 15-year-old student from the “Mihai Viteazul” National Military College in Alba Iulia died on Thursday after falling from the 4th floor of the boarding school where he was staying. The main hypothesis is that he would have resorted to an extreme gesture because the investigators also found a farewell note in his room.

Mihai Vălușescu, Digi24 journalist: “The incident happened at the “Mihai Viteazul” Military College in Alba Iulia. It is about a 15-year-old young man who was a student there. People discovered the student in the yard of this educational institution and called 112. The ambulance arrived at the scene and tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead.

According to the journalists from the local press, the student was present at the morning roll call in that educational unit, he was in military clothes, then he went to the room and would have changed into civilian clothes. From this moment to the one in which he was discovered lifeless in the yard of the institution lasted quite a bit.”

The police searched the student’s room in the boarding school where he was staying and found a farewell note addressed to the family. However, suicide remains only a hypothesis, and the police are still investigating to determine exactly what happened.

