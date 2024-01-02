A student from the town launches into the 4L Trophy

#student #town #launches #Trophy

Ymonville. 4l trophy.

The “Vagabrunes des sables” is the pseudonym given to themselves by Chloé Eugène, from Ymonville, and Clara Gailliot, from Orléans (Loiret), two 19-year-old students who will participate in the 27th edition of the 4L Trophy, from 15 to February 25.

These two young women are students at the Center for Higher Industrial Studies in La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime). Dynamic, they carry this project together and have already acquired the famous Renault.

These sportswomen will meet with all the other participants on February 14 in Biarritz (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), where 1,200 “Trophists” are expected this year.

6,000 km on the program

From there, they will go to Algeciras, in the south of Spain, where all the competitors will cross the Strait of Gibraltar by boat to Tangier (Morocco). Finally, from February 19 to 24, everyone will make four stages towards Marrakech (Morocco), the place of arrival where the prizes will be awarded. A total of 6,000 km on the roads of France, Spain and Morocco.

In Morocco, to travel, a roadbook is given every morning and only a compass will be authorized. The best will have to cover as few kilometers as possible.

Chloé Eugène is used to this type of humanitarian action: as part of her commitment to scouting, she participated, in August 2023, in aid and support activities for orphaned or abandoned children in Dar Bouidar ( Morocco) .

Contact and information. Chloé Eugène: 07.86.64.57.56. Clara Gailliot: 06.40.31.26.51.

info plus

Finances. For their financing, the Vagabrunes sought and obtained some help from companies. They organized a raffle at their school and did hours of babysitting.

