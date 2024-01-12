A student from Ţiţeica spent 3 hours with a broken lip. The school did not notify the parents

#student #Ţiţeica #spent #hours #broken #lip #school #notify #parents

A 10-year-old child, a student at the “Gheorghe Ţiţeica” School in Craiova, spent more than three hours with a broken lip, following an incident that happened during the first break, in the yard of the school. No one notified the parents, and the doctor at the office told the student that it was nothing serious. Later, the father went with the child to the doctor, needing surgical intervention to stitch the lip. According to the medical certificate, the child requires 8-9 days of medical care.

“It’s nothing serious”, the words that outraged the parents

What outraged Ştefan’s parents was “the attitude of the school management and teaching staff”, who did not communicate anything to them and minimized the incident.

“What bothered me the most was the response of the lady at the office – that she has nothing and will recover in a few days. And when I saw him… We were not called, from 8:45, from the first break, until 12:30, when I took him, it was like that. I went with him to forensic medicine, where they suggested I contact the maxillofacial surgery specialists, where they removed a hematoma that had formed there and stitched it up. From when he had nothing and shrugged his shoulders he came to this”, Bogdan U., Ştefan’s father, told us.

“We are not looking for culprits, they are children, it happens, we don’t want them to be sanctioned, but it would seem natural to have a discussion with them and their parents. The biggest problem is that we were not called to be told what happened. The children are not the problem here, the problem is the adults who did not take any attitude and decided that it is nothing serious. When the child left the school, his lip was still bleeding. It wasn’t given anything, it doesn’t seem normal to me. And when we raised the issue, the same thing was repeated to us, that it is nothing serious”, Ana-Maria, the child’s mother, told GdS.

How the incident would have happened

When Bogdan went to pick up Stefan from school, he noticed that the boy was holding his scarf over his mouth. He asked why and then the child showed him and told him what happened.

“He got in the way or was caught, it’s not very clear, and he fell face down on the cement. He didn’t even realize what happened, he didn’t get to see it. A colleague saw and told him that there were two little girls who pushed him, who are from another class”, said the father.

He also spoke with the deputy director about the incident. The incident happened on Wednesday, and on Thursday, at lunch time, nothing was known about what happened.

“The deputy director wrote it down in a notebook, said he was sorry. We asked to find out who pushed him, to avoid a police investigation, but no one knows who the children are. OK, let’s say maybe it was a bad joke, kids are kids, but they should still find out who they were. The teacher apologized, she said that it is not known who pushed him because there were too many children around”, said Bogdan U.

Although the child hit during the first break, no one contacted the parents

Although Ştefan fell and hit himself during the first break, at 8:45, the parents were not contacted. The parents say the wound was still bleeding at noon, at the end of the program.

“He had called the entrance and told me that he woke up on the floor. A colleague came and helped him get up, he told him that two little girls would have pushed him or would have prevented him. He and his colleague went straight to the medical office, where the doctor or nurse told him that “it’s nothing serious”. When you see a child bleeding… I find the contrast very high because until now I was called every time he had a temperature or a tummy ache, to ask me if he could give him a pill”, said Ana-Maria, his mother Stefan.

The child has colic and has to eat everything pureed for a few days

The student’s parents say that the attitude of the school staff is what led them to make this case known. Ştefan’s father filed a complaint at Police Station no. 3 and intends to file a complaint with the Dolj County School Inspectorate. According to the certificate issued by IML, the injuries suffered by Stefan require 8-9 days of medical care.

“I don’t want her to change the teacher, I’m satisfied with this class, I don’t want her to change the school. But some attitudes must be changed”, says the child’s mother.

“As far as I know, the protocol says that during breaks the teachers on duty supervise the children. The idea is that no teacher saw what happened and, as a result, the children were not identified either. As the doctor we went to tell us afterwards, it is a highly vascularized tissue and stitches will be needed. And yesterday, after the effect of the anesthesia wore off, the child cried out of pain following the intervention, and now he has to eat everything pureed, otherwise his stitches may burst”, she added.

What the school management says

Contacted by GdS for a point of view, the director of the educational unit, Atia Fodor, stated: “Following the discussion with those from the medical office, they specified that at the time of ascertaining the student’s medical condition, it did not require a control or a surgical intervention , which is why they did not recommend contacting the parents to pick up the child from school and take him to a surgical specialty. The child was in school until the end of the program, under the supervision of the teacher, he did not accuse anything to return to the medical office. The camera exists in that area, but it has a certain angle, we also looked at it with the police officer”.

She added that the pictures taken immediately after the incident did not show the subsequent evolution of the situation. “The father did not inform us about the days for medical care that the child needs. I saw at the teacher’s office two images of the child during or immediately after the visit to the medical office with the respective wound and those seven stitches… I tell you honestly, it is a lot for what he had before arriving in the surgical department. But I’m not a medical professional, I’m not a specialist. I understood that the student also consumed the core of a sandwich until the end of the class, because he was hungry… I don’t know, I repeat, I’m not a medical professional. But these things are going in a direction that did not lead to an intervention with seven stitches…”, the school manager, Atia Fodor, said.

“It is regrettable, we must also identify the girls and discuss”

“If the parents are thinking about the ice, we used over 25 kilograms of salt from Monday to yesterday in the school yard. But the children said anyway that he was pushed, I wouldn’t say that it was ill-will, they are children, they push each other, it can happen. It is regrettable, but we must also identify the little girls, talk with them and their parents”, added the director.

The deputy director, Răzvan Lupu, told us that the parents’ points of view would be different, which was not confirmed from our discussions with the student’s parents.

The medico-legal findings

According to the medico-legal certificate, the trauma would also have led to a brief loss of consciousness of the child: “affirmative to the loss of the post-traumatic state of consciousness”. Ştefan’s mother mentioned that the boy was disoriented when he got up and didn’t know what happened: “After he woke up on the floor, as he said, he was looking at his hands, at his jacket, to see if it was torn … he didn’t realize what had happened, which made me think that maybe he had a moment of loss of consciousness”.

The doctor found a “1-centimeter wound with herniation of the underlying tissue” on the lower lip and a 4-centimeter bruise on the chin. The boy’s father says that a hematoma had formed on the lip and had to be removed – a possible explanation for the need for more stitches following the surgery.

