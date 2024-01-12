A student lounge dedicated to latecomers

Student orientation is very important for young people

Mark your calendars, high school graduates! A “special edition – January start” student fair was initiated by Madajeune. For new high school graduates who graduated in 2023 and who have not yet had time to choose where to continue their studies, an opportunity is available to them. A new door is also opening for those who wish to change sectors. “We have more than twenty universities, with a start in January, which exhibit during these two days of the event,” explains a manager. The choice is still very wide for these future academics. Pavé Antaninarenina will host this show on January 18 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., without interruption.

All these universities are welcoming first-year students for this month of January. A second opportunity so as not to miss a year. No need to worry, registrations will take place between January and May, depending on the organization of each university. During the two days, there will be an orientation space dedicated to these young students. Sharing and discovery will be the key words and it will be completely free.

Miora Raharisolo