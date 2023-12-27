A study reveals a surprise.. Taking this vitamin reduces the risk of dementia!

#study #reveals #surprise. #vitamin #reduces #risk #dementia

For the first time, scientists have discovered an important factor that reduces the risk of developing dementia early, avoiding it, and treating or even reducing its symptoms.

British scientists have discovered for the first time that the risk of dementia, whose symptoms begin before the age of 65, can be reduced or reduced by taking a daily dose of vitamin D, according to a report published by the Daily Telegraph website.

The disease was previously thought to be caused solely by genes, and there was nothing people could do to reduce their risk.

However, according to one analysis, vitamin D deficiency, depression, and a history of stroke can increase the risk of early-onset dementia, while alcohol use, social isolation, hearing loss, and heart disease also increase the risk.

Researchers from the University of Exeter found 15 lifestyle and health factors that can reduce the risk of developing this condition.

Scientists also said that most of them are modifiable, and are the same things that also increase the risk of developing natural dementia.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Neurology, analyzed data from more than 350,000 people enrolled in the UK Biobank project and found a total of 485 cases of early-onset dementia.

10 micrograms daily

The National Health Service (NHS) in Britain recommends that everyone over the age of four take a daily vitamin D supplement of 10 micrograms if they are often indoors or not exposed to sunlight.

The body makes vitamin D after exposure to sunlight, and people with dark skin may have difficulty producing it like people with light skin. Dementia before the age of 65 is classified as “young-onset dementia,” a condition that affects more than 70,000 people in the United Kingdom. .

Cognitive decline is one of the clear symptoms of dementia at an early stage, and preventing it is a major goal for scientists.

Puzzles and brain activities are one way, as is physical exercise, but loneliness is a known risk factor for cognitive decline and thus dementia.

