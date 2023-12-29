A stunning two-bedroom apartment could be yours for €242,067, but it’ll feel like a prison | Business

The average price of a house in the UK is €335,435, and of course depending on where you are looking for a house in the UK, this amount can rise to dizzying heights.

Rightmove found a furnished flat with two bedrooms, bathroom and living room.

But only if you take a closer look, you will notice something a little strange – the bars on the windows… just like in a prison.

Yes, this apartment is outside the walls of Kingston Prison.

It is true that the prison is no longer in operation – it was closed in 2013 – but once it housed only older male prisoners serving life sentences.

