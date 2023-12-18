A Sucevian man woke up penniless and with a bank credit of 37,800 lei after calling a number on Facebook

#Sucevian #man #woke #penniless #bank #credit #lei #calling #number #Facebook

A man from Suceava found himself in debt to the bank with 37,800 lei and lost 3,750 lei after calling a phone number on Facebook, to an ad that promised fabulous earnings in exchange for investments in Romgaz shares.

A man from Suceava reported to the police that he was duped of a large amount of money after responding to a fake ad on Facebook, which promised big earnings by buying shares in Romgaz, writes Objektiv de Suceava.

The victim lost 3,750 lei and woke up with a bank credit of 37,800 lei, just because he called that number on Facebook and believed what the scammers told him.

The man told the police that, in September 2023, he saw an ad on Facebook offering the opportunity to invest in that company. The man called the phone number in the ad, on which occasion he spoke with a person who recommended himself to be from Romgaz.

During the telephone conversation, the injured person agreed to invest the amount of 1,250 lei, which is why he communicated to that person, by telephone, the data entered on the bank card as well as on the identity card.

Read also

Next, after the amount of 1,250 was withdrawn from his bank account, the injured person was contacted by phone by another person, who recommended himself to be from the same energy company, who requested the man to deposit another 2,500 lei to a virtual currency ATM, to be able to withdraw the initial winnings. The man from Vadu Moldovei traveled to the municipality of Suceava and deposited 2,500 lei at the ATM.

They took credit from the bank through the app installed on the victim’s phone

On December 11, at the telephone request of another person who identified himself as a representative of Romgaz, the man opened a separate bank account, during the same day being contacted by phone by the same person who requested him to open the account and allowing her access to the phone, through the Any Desk computer application, which allows remote control, according to Monitorul de Suceava.

On December 14, 2023, on the occasion of going to the bank branch where he opened his account, the man from Vadu Moldovei found out that on December 11, 2023 he requested a loan worth 37,800 lei.

According to the account statement, the amount of 37,800 lei was transferred to the injured person’s account on 11.12.2023, and on the same date the same amount was transferred to another account.

The injured party told that the person who contacted him and recommended himself to be a representative of Romgaz asked him to perform several actions, namely to take a photo of the identity card and a selfie type photo, while he performed various actions on the person’s phone through the computer application injured.

The police have drawn up a criminal file regarding the commission of fraud, illegal access to a computer system and fraudulent financial operations.

How does an investment scam work?

Sucevan policemen explained that by means of advertisements and announcements promoted on social networks regarding financial investment services, in which the image of well-known companies listed on the stock exchange or false testimonials of celebrities are used to attract people to invest in their scams .

Very large immediate gains are promised by “buying shares” that will “generate dividends” of tens of thousands of lei “directly on the user’s card”. In such cases, attackers use malicious links with the help of which they try to obtain personal and financial data from users.

Victims provide contact information on the forms provided in those ads. They are subsequently contacted by phone by unknown persons who, after repeated discussions, usually manage to convince the victims to sign up on various online investment platforms.

If it sounds too good to be true, it is more than likely a scam.

“We insist precisely to prevent the victimization of people and in this sense we remind you that financial education is essential for protection in the case of financial investments”, say the Sucevan policemen.

Source: StirilePROTV

Publication date: 18-12-2023 21:45