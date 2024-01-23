A surprisingly large and rapid increase in creditworthiness. Good news for customers

#surprisingly #large #rapid #increase #creditworthiness #Good #news #customers

The HREIT analysis noted that banks – seeing lower demand for housing loans due to the expiration of the Safe 2% loan. — decided to facilitate access to financing, which resulted in improved creditworthiness.

The January HREIT survey shows that for a three-person family with an income at the level of two national averages, the creditworthiness increased to PLN 672,000. zloty. According to HREIT expert Bartosz Turek, it is more than 45 percent. more than a year ago, and compared to December, creditworthiness has already increased by over 34,000. PLN, i.e. by over 5%.

| HREIT

“This is a very big change for one month. It cannot be justified by rising wages or falling interest rates, because both of these changes took place last month, but on a too small scale to justify more than 5%. increase in creditworthiness. The explanation can be found in the fact that the Safe Credit 2% program ended at the end of December. For banks, this means a clear decline in demand for loans. Therefore, they should want more ordinary customers to be able to get a mortgage loan. The way to do this is to have a higher creditworthiness,” Turek noted.

| HREIT

The analysis shows that the forecasts allow us to be optimistic about the near future of access to housing loans, because on the one hand, wages in Poland are expected to grow faster than inflation this year, and the real increase in the purchasing power of the average salary is expected to have dynamics unseen for several years. The market is still hoping for a decline in interest rates and reductions this year of 1-1.5 percentage points are estimated. However, this is not certain, because the Monetary Policy Council has adopted a hawkish attitude. Therefore, according to banking macroeconomists, it may be difficult to achieve market-priced reductions, which we write more about here.

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER



However, if rates are lowered from the current level of 5.75%. (NBP reference rate) and salaries will continue to increase (in December, the average salary increased by almost 10% year-on-year and exceeded PLN 8,000 for the first time in history), the creditworthiness of Poles has strong grounds for growth in 2024. – Turek emphasized.

| HREIT

According to Bartosz Turek, if the new “Mieszkanie na Start” program announced by the government came into force, it would have a chance to significantly facilitate the path to their own “M” for its beneficiaries. He pointed out that the government announced changes in the principles of operation of the Borrower Support Fund. One of the provisions is that holders of housing loans who spend more than 40% on installments can apply for a free or even partially forgiven loan to repay installments. income.

See also: Historical loan data. Poles have never borrowed such amounts before

“This is such a liberal provision that it may negatively affect access to loans. In the eyes of banks, such provisions raise the risk that someone who gets a loan soon may be in line for support ultimately coming from the bank’s treasury. To adapt to With these provisions, lenders may be forced to calculate creditworthiness on more restrictive terms,” ​​Turek noted.

See also: Watering the fire with gasoline. The new government subsidy program will drive up housing prices

At the end of 2023, the Ministry of Development and Technology announced that the statutory limit for 2023 and 2024 on subsidies to the “Safe Credit 2%” has been exhausted. It was announced that the ministry was working on a new formula for supporting borrowers and the Mieszkanie na Start program was presented.