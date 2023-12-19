A tattooed man who destroyed an unmanned store with a ‘bang bang’ even got a ‘V’ on CCTV.

#tattooed #man #destroyed #unmanned #store #bang #bang #CCTV

A man with a tattoo on his arm smashed an unmanned store in Wonju, Gangwon-do and ran away. As this man ran away, another male citizen who happened to visit the store was touched as he was captured on CCTV silently cleaning up the item.

According to Gangwon-do Wonju Police Station on the 19th, a man wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt entered an unmanned store in Wonju, Gangwon-do in the early morning of the 16th and caused a disturbance. The man had a tattoo on his arm.

In the released CCTV footage, the man stumbled, possibly because he was drunk, and tried to pay in front of the kiosk when he suddenly kicked the kiosk. During this process, the man drew a V shape with his finger towards the CCTV.

The man who was kicking the kiosk kicked the stand where the products were hung and started throwing things with his hands.

He then kicked the products that had fallen on the floor and threw them out the door, and also showed strange behavior by knocking down a kiosk to the floor and climbing on top of it. The unmanned store quickly became a mess.

However, about 30 minutes later, a male citizen who happened to visit the store inspected the situation inside the store and silently began moving the products into the store. The man checked the store owner’s phone number listed on the store and immediately contacted him.

When the store owner, who belatedly saw the scene on CCTV, expressed his gratitude, the man reportedly replied, “Everyone would have done that.”

An official from the Wonju Police Station said in a phone call with Chosun.com, “We have not yet arrested the man who caused the disturbance,” and added, “Once the man is arrested, we plan to determine the motive for the crime.”