A teenage boy found a healthy baby next to the trash, and his family wants to adopt him

Although experience shows that most newborns are placed in a baby-saving incubator in the early hours of the morning, or worse, in some dangerous place, to bid them farewell, On January 13, at dinner time, her rescuer found a newborn baby near Turin.

In the quiet neighborhood, during the cold weather, most of the families didn’t even leave the house, the shops were already closed, so it’s a miracle that a 15-year-old boy found it. As Casey Laforet said, he noticed strange noises near the trash cans, so he stopped and tried to find the source of the sound.

At first, he thought it was an abandoned kitten

The tiny baby, whose umbilical cord had not even been cut, was put in a shopping bag together with the placenta and left on the street – the boy noticed her desperate cries filtering through the plastic bag. As the teenager said, at first he thought he had found kittens, but when he realized the seriousness of the situation, he immediately informed his father.

The baby was immediately wrapped in a warm towel, which was probably a life-saving gesture.

They notified the authorities, and until they arrived, they took the baby home, who, according to experts, could have been born 1-2 hours before the meeting. The little boy’s acorn is healthy, but they don’t know who exposed him to the cold.

Where the teenage boy lives, everyone knows everyone, and no one was in a blessed state, so they could have brought the baby here from afar, knowing for sure that there were no surveillance cameras in the area.

Casey’s father, who was actively involved in saving the newborn, applied to be a potential adopter along with several other families waiting for a baby. The procedure is also lengthy in Italy, but the family is very hopeful that, in addition to the three children they already have, they will also receive the little one found on the street.

Photo: Getty Images, Source: Via