a teenager violently attacked in the middle of the street in Le Havre

#teenager #violently #attacked #middle #street #Havre

The scene was filmed and relayed on social networks. In the images, a teenage girl is insulted, hit and undressed in the streets of Le Havre.

The words used and the gestures which fell on the teenager are extremely violent. Wednesday January 10 in the evening, in Le Havre, a young woman was the victim of an attack in the middle of the street, as she left school, we learned Le Figaro from police and judicial sources.

The scene, filmed by people appearing to have taken part in the attack, was relayed on social networks, in particular by the Reconquest candidate in the European elections, Marion Maréchal. On the video, the voices of two young women resonate while the victim receives numerous kicks and punches while she is on the ground, in the street. “On Allah you will see, shut your mouth, stop crying. If I hear that you filed a complaint, on the Koran of Mecca I will fuck you”, we hear them shout.

“You’re going to run. Course !”

Le Figaro obtained three other video extracts, following on from the first, which last 24, 9 and 8 seconds. Here again, the attackers verbally and physically attack the teenager who appears with a bloody face. “You dirty bitch, you’re talking about us, apologize, say sorry”, they insult him. In the latest images that we were able to view, the victim appears in panties and a bra, undressed by her tormentors who push her and continue to slap her. They threaten her again: “You’re going to run. Course !»

According to our information, after this brutal attack, the teenager went to the police station and filed a complaint, leading to the opening of an investigation.followed with the greatest attention» by the Le Havre public prosecutor’s office, explains the public prosecutor, Bruno Dieudonné. The reason for the altercation could have come from an exchange of text messages with a mutual friend. The investigation will be able to confirm or deny it when the suspects have been identified and arrested.