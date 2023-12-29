A terrible danger is hidden in the infernal pyramid discovered in China, they dare not open it

#terrible #danger #hidden #infernal #pyramid #discovered #China #open

In the 1970s, a crazy discovery went around the world when they found the Chinese clay army in a field while digging a well, which has been an integral part of pop culture ever since. Everyone knows it from history classes, if it needs to be introduced the unifying emperor of China, the greatness of the first Chinese emperor, Qin Shi Huang-ti, the Chinese Clay Army. But few people know that the gigantic army is an integral part of a huge tomb complex, which also hides the body of the great emperor. And according to the stories, inside the pyramid you can find the whole of China in miniature, together with all its riches.

The grave has been there for decades, but the researchers do not dare to open it.

For several reasons.

One is that priceless values ​​can be destroyed by a sudden opening, since we may not yet have the technology to adequately save the finds. For 2000 years, no one has opened the tomb, in fact, they didn’t even know about its existence, since many of the workers working on the tomb were killed so that they could not even talk about the treasures hidden in the pyramid. The archaeologists also found the remains of the builders.

You can also know that from the pyramid a toxic mercury continuously seeps into the surrounding lands, it was found in high concentrations in the environment. According to historians, the mercury was poured into the grave to symbolize the rivers. And the famous Chinese historian Sze-ma Chien writes in one of his works that deadly weapons were installed in the pyramid so that no one could enter there alive and to prevent any attempt. However, not much is known about the makers of the weapons, as they were also later disappeared.

According to the writings, crossbows are set to immediately shoot whoever enters the tomb.

The writings also speak of poisons and other weapons that will instantly kill anyone who dares to enter the great emperor’s tomb.

It is not yet known when the tomb, which is an amazing sight, will be opened.

Amazing pictures of the pyramid:

