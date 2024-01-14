A terrifying and mysterious video of a girl falling from the 26th floor of an Egyptian hotel. Authorities are investigating

#terrifying #mysterious #video #girl #falling #26th #floor #Egyptian #hotel #Authorities #investigating

Published on: January 14, 2024: 02:46 AM GST Last updated: January 14, 2024: 02:53 AM GST

The competent authorities in Egypt began investigating a terrifying incident that took place at a famous hotel in the Zamalek area of ​​Cairo, where a girl fell from the 26th floor and died instantly.

The Egyptian authorities received a report that a girl had fallen from the 26th floor of a famous hotel in the Zamalek area in central Cairo and died instantly.

A circulating video revealed details of the incident, in which the girl appears sitting on the edge of the floor, talking to hotel workers who are trying to save her and pull her with a rope.

In the video, the girl repeated words in English and others that were incomprehensible, then she clung to the rope, but she fell and died instantly.

Investigations revealed that the girl works as a hotel employee and is 22 years old, and holds a bachelor’s degree in tourism and hotels.

The authorities are currently interrogating eyewitnesses and hotel workers to find out the cause of the accident. Surveillance cameras have also been seized, in order to unpack them and find out everything that happened to the girl before the accident occurred.

It was decided to summon the girl’s family to hear their statements and find out all the details surrounding her in order to determine the circumstances of the mysterious and terrifying incident.