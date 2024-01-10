“A thick coat is not enough”: with this advice you can exercise safely in the freezing cold | Health

#thick #coat #advice #exercise #safely #freezing #cold #Health

It’s freezing, and that’s a good excuse for some to put their outdoor workout on hold. “But with a few smart adjustments you can continue to exercise perfectly safely in the cold,” says Prof. Bart Roelands of the Human Physiology and Sports Physiology (MFYS) research group at the VUB. What should you take into account?

“The cold itself is not such a problem at temperatures such as those measured here. If it is -40 or -50°C here, that is something different. But even if the mercury were to dip to -15°C at night, it would not pose any major difficulties. Of course, it is better to stay indoors with your bike if the track is slippery, to avoid the risk of falls and injuries. But if the road is dry, you can handle it perfectly. You can easily protect yourself against the cold.”

A thick coat is not enough

“Wind resistance is the biggest challenge. Good wind protection costs a lot, but you actually need it all winter long if you exercise outdoors. So you better invest in that. Dressing warmly should not be limited to putting on a thick coat. Different layers have an insulating effect and if necessary, you can take something off. Furthermore, you cool down the most at all ends, so your hands, feet and head must be well protected against the cold. Choose shoes with more grip when you walk or walk and wear light-colored, highly visible clothing at dusk.”

Find a tour closer to home so you can return easily and quickly if you get too cold. Prof. Bart Roelands (VUB)

Adjust your tour

“Use your common sense and don’t travel long distances for walks, running or cycling now. Find a tour closer to home so you can return easily and quickly if you get too cold. Or if you have to deal with a breakdown: the freezing cold can also be detrimental to your bicycle. It is also wise not to exercise alone now. If something should happen – for example if you slip – it is useful that someone can call for help.”

Drink enough

“When you breathe in cold, dry air, you have to keep your throat moist, so you have to drink enough to do that. Therefore, take warm water with you on the road, so that it does not freeze so quickly.”

Cold or hot shower after exercise?

“An ice-cold bath is no added value, it can only offer advantages during multiple competitions in one day. Taking a hot shower straight away is also not a good idea. The best thing you can do is stretch a bit indoors after exercising, slowly get used to the heat again and only then step into the shower.”

