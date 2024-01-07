A thirteen-year-old boy is the first to play Tetris + video

#thirteenyearold #boy #play #Tetris #video

A thirteen-year-old boy made video game history: he was the first to play through the game called Tetris, which, without exaggeration, has already been played by billions. The Oklahoma teenager, Willis Gibson, started playing Tetris more seriously two years ago, playing it for two to three hours a day, the public service television news reported about him.

In the beginning, I quickly moved up the leaderboard, but after a few months I hit a wall. But after that I gradually got better and better

said Willis Gibson, the record holder.

Although the boy’s results in the game improved quickly, even he did not expect what happened a few days earlier: after playing forty minutes, he was the first in the world to finish the game. At level 155, the game accelerated so much that the system crashed and Tetris stopped.

I was in a state of shock for a while, it took me a while to understand what had happened, but then I was very happy about it

Gibson said.

The boy uploaded a recording of the record to his video sharing channel, which has already been viewed by more than two million people. The record holder also said that he would like to get to the Tetris World Championship in Tokyo.

Also Read:  The Lost Crown, Last of Us Part II Remastered and others - Doupě.cz

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Surprise resignation at Digi 24. The famous TV presenter who left the station after 12 years
Surprise resignation at Digi 24. The famous TV presenter who left the station after 12 years
Posted on
Light at the end of the tunnel! This is the deadline for which Leones would wait for Harold Ramírez
Light at the end of the tunnel! This is the deadline for which Leones would wait for Harold Ramírez
Posted on
Why Vitamin C is Your Best Friend Now
Why Vitamin C is Your Best Friend Now
Posted on
New twist in the Hassan Tazi affair
New twist in the Hassan Tazi affair
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News