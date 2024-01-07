A thirteen-year-old boy is the first to play Tetris + video

#thirteenyearold #boy #play #Tetris #video

A thirteen-year-old boy made video game history: he was the first to play through the game called Tetris, which, without exaggeration, has already been played by billions. The Oklahoma teenager, Willis Gibson, started playing Tetris more seriously two years ago, playing it for two to three hours a day, the public service television news reported about him.

In the beginning, I quickly moved up the leaderboard, but after a few months I hit a wall. But after that I gradually got better and better

said Willis Gibson, the record holder.

Although the boy’s results in the game improved quickly, even he did not expect what happened a few days earlier: after playing forty minutes, he was the first in the world to finish the game. At level 155, the game accelerated so much that the system crashed and Tetris stopped.

I was in a state of shock for a while, it took me a while to understand what had happened, but then I was very happy about it

Gibson said.

The boy uploaded a recording of the record to his video sharing channel, which has already been viewed by more than two million people. The record holder also said that he would like to get to the Tetris World Championship in Tokyo.