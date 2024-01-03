A thirteen-year-old boy was the first person in the world to finish playing Tetris

#thirteenyearold #boy #person #world #finish #playing #Tetris

Tetris is one of the most popular games in history, and thanks to the huge number of devices on which it was released in the almost 40 years since its birth, it is practically impossible to calculate its total sales. Probably the most famous version, however, was released in 1989 on Nintendo’s NES console, it is called Classical Tetris and is still used today for organizing official tournaments.

Former Tetris champion Jonas Neubauer has died aged just 39.

They were ruled by Jonas Neubauer for many years, after his untimely death at the age of only thirty-nine (we wrote here), the battle for the throne of the best player is mainly from much younger generations. Most recently, the wide scene of this game was shocked by a player who goes by the nickname Blue Scuti. He is only 13 years old.

Even at such a young age, he managed to do what no one else in the previous 34 years that have passed since the release of this version – played it to the end.

Most people probably have no idea that Tetris has an ending at all. It is generally believed that the goal of the game is just to get as high a score as possible before the ever-increasing speed of the falling shapes becomes unbearable. Already in 1990, a certain Thor Aackerlund managed to reach the value of 999,999 points, which is the maximum that the counter can display, but even then the game does not end and continues.

How long? As long as the variables do not reach such values ​​that the source code can no longer work with and the game “falls”. The so-called The “killer screen” (screen of death) was not a complete secret and it was already achieved by using artificial intelligence, or by “stepping” the software process, but Blue Scuti only achieved this using a regular controller.

By the way, elite players do not hold it in two hands like ordinary mortals, but use a special grip with the fingers of one hand to tap the back of it, which helps them achieve an otherwise unattainable button press speed.

The entire attempt took him less than 40 minutes, and as you can see by his concentrated expression in the final stage, it was quite a nerve-wracking experience. By the way, in later levels, the color palette of the falling shapes will also change, which are barely visible against the dark background.

Even though Blue Scuti broke three world records at the same time, we don’t even know his name because of his young age. YouTube didn’t even allow comments under his video, so people have to congratulate him through other channels.

It will certainly be interesting to see where a person with such reactions and quick decisions will go in life, the Tetris scene is already small for him.