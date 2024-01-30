A thousand people exposed to flooding

The Sisaony River reached its alert level on Sunday.

The municipality of Ampitatafika is threatened by the risk of flooding, especially if bad weather persists. A thousand people are in danger along the Sisaony River.

Threat. The inhabitants of Ampitatafika, especially those living along the Sisaony River, are in danger. Rising water levels are a very significant risk for these populations. These people should be alarmed and prepare for this risk. The rural commune of Ampitatafika is already preparing the population by announcing that “seven hundred to a thousand people are at risk from rising water levels, especially during this period of rain”, according to the first Deputy Mayor, Jocelyn Marinot Randrianarivony. They find themselves in a precarious situation every summer season, especially when rainfall is expected to be heavy.

The majority of these people are found in the large part of Vohitra Anjanamaitso which is located towards the east of the large Ampitatafika bridge and also in the large valley opposite the Gendarmerie office. Faced with the risks involved, the inhabitants of this locality should prepare themselves. Prepare yourself mentally, physically and also materially for possible problems. The weather report announcing the floods aroused great concern among these residents since the yellow alert, that is to say the one announcing a threat of danger, was triggered this Sunday morning.

Rising water levels are therefore not to be expected, but to be prevented. Yellow vigilance was announced this Sunday since, on the side of the Andramasina ladder, Sisaony reached its maximum level of 2.20 m since this Saturday, but the latter gradually decreased and the alert was lifted in the Sunday afternoon. “We have taken important measures by opening all the pumping stations to facilitate the evacuation of water to the Imamba river,” explained Mbolatiana Razafimanantsoa, ​​technical director at Apipa. These stations have already been put into operation since the beginning of the year in order not to clog up the water in this river.

Hosting sites

Even though the water has diminished, the competent authorities say they are ready to face these problems. Infrastructure up to standard is already prepared to receive victims in the event of flooding in this rural commune.

“We have already prepared two large rooms to receive potential victims. Including the “Fiangonan’i Jesoa Kristy ho an’ny Olomasin’ny andro farany” and also the Catholic center located in Ifaliarivo Ampitatafika. Two large rooms in which, like last year, the victims were already housed when the waters rose,” continues this municipal official. The Municipality of Ampitatafika is already accustomed to flooding and has already taken the necessary measures to deal with it.

Disaster victims are therefore called upon to prepare for these flooding problems. The same goes for the city of Antananarivo which often encounters this problem. Currently, the cleaning of the C3 canal is making great strides with this in mind. All pumping stations are functional.

Miora Raharisolo