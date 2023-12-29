A Ticino start-up intends to revolutionize cancer treatments using artificial intelligence

#Ticino #startup #intends #revolutionize #cancer #treatments #artificial #intelligence

Pharma » Developing the drugs of the future. This is the ambition of a start-up established in Bellinzona for a little over a year, and which is attracting international attention. This is Peptone, a translational biophysics company, a process which consists of producing concrete applications from knowledge resulting from fundamental research. Specializing in the study of molecules, the young company focuses on the discovery of new therapies to combat pathologies caused by intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs).

“PIDs are proteins without a fixed structure, which play an important role in disease. They are involved in a large number of degenerative disorders, notably Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” explains Kamil Tamiola, CEO and founder of the young biotechnology company born in 2018 in London. “These proteins are absolutely fascinating and we are working to unravel their mysteries,” he explains.

40

A million

Also Read:  Emergencies overflow in Estrie after a lull

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Hong Tianming’s former rumored girlfriend had her left hand amputated due to an accident. The female model actively faced people in the industry and praised her bravery – Qing Bao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Hong Tianming’s former rumored girlfriend had her left hand amputated due to an accident. The female model actively faced people in the industry and praised her bravery – Qing Bao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Posted on
The survey showed how Lithuanians assessed this year and what they expect in 2024: a bad trend is emerging
The survey showed how Lithuanians assessed this year and what they expect in 2024: a bad trend is emerging
Posted on
Agnieszka Gozdyra made a request to the viewers. Dobromir Sośnierz protested
Agnieszka Gozdyra made a request to the viewers. Dobromir Sośnierz protested
Posted on
TOP 3 technological trends of 2023 – SMARTmania.cz
TOP 3 technological trends of 2023 – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News