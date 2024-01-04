A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior

Updated 01/04/24 at 12:01 p.m.

Alexander Vella

The Minister of the Interior went to Marseille, where he was able to talk about the fight against drug trafficking, but also about the Immigration Law

Edit of 04/01: The files of the Minister of the Interior were obviously not up to date. The number of 3,600 expulsions given this Wednesday by Gérald Darmanin for 2023 actually corresponds to those for 2022, according to figures communicated this Thursday by the Ministry of the Interior. According to these same figures, a total of 4,686 foreign offenders were deported in 2023.

Traveling to Marseille, Gérald Darmanin visited the site of the new CRS 81, deployed in November. Questioned about the Immigration law, the Minister of the Interior announced that he had carried out “the expulsion of 3,600 delinquent foreigners in 2023 compared to 900 per year previously”. A figure reached “despite laws that prevent us from doing so” and therefore leads to evolution.

Thus, the text of the law passed in parliament at the end of the year should make it possible to “fight very strongly against foreign delinquency”, explained the minister who is bringing together the prefects tomorrow morning to ask them to ensure the proper implementation of the text . “I will apply the entire text after the work that the Constitutional Council will do,” continued Gérald Darmanin.

Regarding the abolition of State Medical Aid (AME) for foreigners, a promise made by the Prime Minister to the Republicans, Gérald Darmanin felt “that we could not do anything about this. 25% of beneficiaries [de l’AME] are children,” he recalled, concluding that it will be up to the Minister of Health to bring this text.

Alexander Vella

