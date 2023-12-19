A tourism boom for 2024

A large number of tourists expected for the year 2024

Next year already looks promising for the tourism sector. Everyone is confident, both tourist operators and authorities, that in 2024, tourism will explode the meters.

Under good omens. The tourism sector expects a real explosion in orders and tourist numbers for 2024, which is surreptitiously looming on the horizon. If both political and economic factors look favorable, this new year should mark a new start for tourism, with a big leap forward as this year’s trends suggest: A recovery, with figures almost equaling those of 2019 before the pandemic. Joël Randriamandranto, Minister of Tourism, is optimistic about the trajectory the sector is taking, which is developing towards new horizons. According to him, the sector should have the wind in its sails, “The objectives that we set at the beginning of the year have been achieved. And what is most encouraging is that in terms of trends, the lights are green and indicate a tourism boom looming on the horizon,” he explained yesterday during an interview with the press. And added that “operators and investors in the tourism sector were only waiting for the elections to go well. It’s done. The year 2024 will be significantly better than this one for tourism, and will precisely exceed the figures for 2019.” If this year served to confirm the effectiveness of the recovery, next year will serve to make it a reality.

A vision shared by tourism operators, who see an opportunity in the new year to come by being as close as possible to the field, seeing the realities that are happening there. “The orders are coming one after the other and the reservations too, even though the month of December is not yet over. We already have reservations in January, February and just after, the Easter holidays. A promising new year is already ahead,” enthuses a tourist operator.

Big game

According to a provisional report drawn up by the Ministry of Tourism, from January to November, the country welcomed 205,906 visitors. The authorities are also counting on an increase in this figure for 2024. A perspective with which tourist operators and key players in the sector echo, where we then speak of being able to catch up with “at least the tourist influx of before 2019, with 390,000 tourists in the sights,” said Jonah Ramampionona, president of the ONTM board of directors, in an interview on a private channel this month.

Itamara Randriamamonjy