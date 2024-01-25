A tremendous medical discovery: a winter herb that eliminates tumors and may be a treatment for cancer and clots… revealed immediately!

#tremendous #medical #discovery #winter #herb #eliminates #tumors #treatment #cancer #clots.. #revealed #immediately

Benefits of purslane: A wild plant that kills cancer and eliminates cholesterol

Purslane is considered a wild plant that grows among the grass in the New Valley farms. Humans did not interfere in its cultivation. It is one of the “chemical” plants that greatly helps in killing cancer and completely eliminates cholesterol. It is

Health and nutritional benefits of purslane

Also known as “bakla”.

Purslane, which is a type of wild herb that grows alone in nature, carries chemicals and mucous substances that are used in medical treatments for the most serious diseases. Treating cancer with the herb purslane. Purslane is very similar in its plant to a watermelon throne, with leaves that are small, wide, and thick at the same time. It is eaten raw or crushed like Molokhiya and spinach are cooked and eaten with bread.

Purslane, or watercress, is abundant in the fields of the New Valley, which grows randomly in the summer and prevents atherosclerosis, heart disease, and cancer. It is also known in traditional Chinese medicine and many serious diseases are treated through it. Benefits of purslane says.

Health and nutritional benefits of watercress

Engineer Bakhit Abdel Salam, Director of the Agricultural Department in Balat, said that watercress is a vegetable plant that grows “randomly” without being cultivated and is in high demand because of its amazing and beneficial benefits to humans after studying it, including preventing gastrointestinal infections and ulcers, and expelling ringworms from the body.

Health and nutritional benefits of watercress

Watercress is a healthy and nutritious vegetable that contains many nutrients necessary for a healthy body. Watercress contains many important vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, potassium, magnesium, and dietary fiber.

Health benefits of watercress

Watercress contains antioxidant compounds such as carotenoids, flavonoids, and saponins, which contribute to protecting the body from damage caused by free radicals and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

Benefits of watercress for the digestive system

Watercress enhances stomach elasticity, helps in the digestion process, and reduces bloating and intestinal gas. It also contributes to relieving constipation and enhancing overall digestive health.

Other benefits of watercress

In addition, watercress has other health benefits, such as stopping vomiting and fever in pregnant women, treating warts, and stopping bleeding. Studies have shown that eating watercress can help treat headaches and fever as well.

Benefits of watercress for cardiovascular health

A chemist conducted a study on the effect of watercress on blood fat levels, and they found…