A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy

#trilliondollar #conflict #brewing #future #energy

Rich countries are not acting in sync on clean energy, with many investors still betting on easy profit from polluting sources

Photo: Bloomberg LP

The biggest problem facing the global energy transition in the next decade is not technology or politics. It’s about the money.

Reconfiguring the world’s energy systems to eliminate carbon emissions would represent a multi-trillion dollar investment project. In the past few years, clean energy has overtaken fossil fuels in terms of global spending, but there is one place where it is lagging behind: in developing economies. Rich nations who have pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year for climate protection for these countries should be careful. The real battle is just beginning, writes David Fickling in a commentary for Bloomberg.

That’s because the world’s fossil fuel exporters have no intention of taking the challenge lying down. At stake are the energy policies of 10 developing countries in Asia and Africa, which will account for more than half the world’s additional population from 2023 to 2050 and a significant share of its energy. They have economies highly dependent on foreign capital, either because of their rapid rate of development or because of the fragility of their currencies. If rich nations don’t provide financing to expand the clean energy sector to spur growth, oil producers and their allies stand with checkbooks ready for the “dirty” alternative.

Profiting from high oil prices, the Gulf monarchies — notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — have been busy building ties. Billions of dollars have been deposited in the central banks of Egypt and Pakistan to stabilize their currencies as energy import bills have risen since the start of the war in Ukraine. Riyadh signed $4.3 billion in deals with Philippine partners at an investment forum in October, plus a contract to operate a new container port in Bangladesh. Indonesia is also seeking help from the Saudis to finance the planned new capital, Nusantara.

Ten countries will account for 50% of population growth by 2050. Source: Bloomberg

The UAE is currently the second largest investor in Africa after China, where Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania are poised for particularly rapid growth. In India, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are seeking to invest $100 billion and $50 billion, respectively, with a large portion of these sums earmarked for the development of oil refining.

These costs underlie existing soft power. Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines are the biggest sources of foreign workers, providing much of the workforce in the Gulf monarchies and in turn sending remittances back home. Trade links with East Africa, where the Swahili language is partly derived from Arabic, date back hundreds of years.

Rich democracies in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) remain the largest providers of foreign direct investment. Sweden, with $62 billion in outflows in 2022, sends more capital abroad than Saudi Arabia and the UAE combined. The US is the leader with $373 billion, followed by Japan with $161 billion and China with $147 billion.

The importance of the latter two countries is likely to continue to grow in the coming decades. China’s strong renewable energy (RES) sector and engineering expertise have made the country a major player in overseas electricity investment over the past decade.

Beijing has spent about $200 billion on about 128 gigawatts of new capacity under the Belt and Road initiative, President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign investment project. Most of that funding has traditionally gone to coal and gas, but with Xi’s pledge to end funding for new coal power overseas, renewables now account for nearly 50% of the total.

Barriers to Chinese investment in green energy put up by countries such as India, Indonesia and the US could lower electricity prices in economies more open to imports, providing an export market for Beijing to counter a slowing domestic economy. Even Gulf nations are partnering with Chinese businesses to build renewable energy projects, both at home and in third countries.

Rich countries continue to dominate foreign direct investment globally. Source: Bloomberg

On the other hand, Japan has used rearguard actions against the decarbonization policies of other rich countries, betting on support for the development of ammonia, hydrogen and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

The battle will only intensify in the coming years. Faced with declining oil and gas consumption, producing countries are more likely to spend money to support demand with port terminals, refineries and production facilities in importing countries, rather than adding more upstream supply to the oversaturated market. The likelihood of an imminent drop in interest rates around the world will also encourage yield-hungry investors to once again seek returns in exotic destinations rather than hiding in the safety of US Treasuries. A changing climate will increase both the urgent need to invest in clean energy and the financial damage to developing economies from extreme weather.

Things have to change. A UN climate conference failed to deliver the money needed for the energy transition. If investors from developed countries do not start delivering results, they should not be surprised if other actors provide more money to slow the transformation, Fickling concludes.

Related articles