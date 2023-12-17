A truck driver died on the Polish-Ukrainian border

#truck #driver #died #PolishUkrainian #border

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

It is stated that he felt ill at the Krakovec-Korčova border crossing and died on Saturday while being taken to the hospital. Suspilne did not say on which side of the border the death occurred.

This information was confirmed by Volodymyr Balin, an official of ASMAP, the Ukrainian International Association of Cargo Carriers.

According to Suspilne, this is the third such tragic incident since the start of the Polish truck drivers’ protest. Last month, two truck drivers died while waiting in long lines at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings.

Polish drivers, who started a protest on November 6, are demanding the renewal of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies transporting cargo, except for those transporting humanitarian aid and military equipment.

They also demand that the business licenses of companies that were established after the start of the war in Ukraine be suspended.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$