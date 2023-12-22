A truck full of sweets will come to Wrocław

#truck #full #sweets #Wrocław

What attractions await children?

A visit to the interior of Wawel Truck is an adventure full of impressions! Every child will try their hand at animated arcade games here. Thanks to special VR glasses, they can experience an unforgettable virtual rollercoaster ride around a chocolate factory, where they will learn the secrets of its production.

The game companions will be Michałki, i.e. characters referring to the iconic Wawel brand product. Anyone visiting the interactive truck can take a photo with them and then send it to their e-mail address. The fun in the truck culminates with entering the sweet zone of the Kingdom of Good Taste, full of delicacies.

What times can you come?

On Friday (December 22), the interactive Wawel vehicle will be stationed at Solny Square in Wrocław from 15:00 to 19:00.

Admission to Wawel Truck is free for everyone. Additionally, children will be able to compose a mixture of their favorite sweets (for free) and, of course, take it home with them.

Also Read:  Freedom of association first

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Injury at the stupidest moment – Switzerland’s defense chief Röthlisberger is missing from the European Handball Championships – Sport
Injury at the stupidest moment – Switzerland’s defense chief Röthlisberger is missing from the European Handball Championships – Sport
Posted on
Doctors prescribed Ozempic to patient with eating disorders
Doctors prescribed Ozempic to patient with eating disorders
Posted on
Tragic ‘mischief’: takes his mother’s car without permission; he crashes and kills his friend
Tragic ‘mischief’: takes his mother’s car without permission; he crashes and kills his friend
Posted on
Military experts hope that Zelensky’s promise will be implemented soon
Military experts hope that Zelensky’s promise will be implemented soon
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News