A truck full of sweets will come to Wrocław

What attractions await children?

A visit to the interior of Wawel Truck is an adventure full of impressions! Every child will try their hand at animated arcade games here. Thanks to special VR glasses, they can experience an unforgettable virtual rollercoaster ride around a chocolate factory, where they will learn the secrets of its production.

The game companions will be Michałki, i.e. characters referring to the iconic Wawel brand product. Anyone visiting the interactive truck can take a photo with them and then send it to their e-mail address. The fun in the truck culminates with entering the sweet zone of the Kingdom of Good Taste, full of delicacies.

What times can you come?

On Friday (December 22), the interactive Wawel vehicle will be stationed at Solny Square in Wrocław from 15:00 to 19:00.

Admission to Wawel Truck is free for everyone. Additionally, children will be able to compose a mixture of their favorite sweets (for free) and, of course, take it home with them.