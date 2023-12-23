A Ukrainian multimillionaire fighting at the front predicts: 2024 will be bloody and hot

#Ukrainian #multimillionaire #fighting #front #predicts #bloody #hot

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Multimillionaire, 51-year-old V. Kožemiaks was named among the 100 richest Ukrainians before the war.

According to Forbes magazine, his fortune was at least 100 million. dollars. His company “Agrotrade” owned 70 thousand hectares of agricultural land throughout Ukraine.

When in 2022 war started in February, V. Kožemiaks, a father of four children, established a volunteer unit to defend Kharkiv with his own funds.

The 13th National Guard Brigade was formed on the basis of the unit at the end of the first year of the war. V. Kožemiakas himself is an advisor to the commander of the National Guard.

He has been fighting in his unit since its foundation, and fought in the counterattack in the Kharkiv region and in the winter defensive battles in Bakhmut.

The Estonian publication “Postimees” interviewed V. Kožemiaks about the situation at the front, challenges for Ukrainians and negotiations with Russia.

How do you assess the outlook of the Ukrainian army this year – was the counterattack successful or unsuccessful?

– I do not agree with such assessments – failed or succeeded. There is a war going on. It’s been almost ten years. It was another war year. If we look at the liberated territory since the beginning of the full invasion, then, of course, in 2023. we were much less successful than 2022.

War has become much more complex. It is now clear to us that such success is unlikely to be achieved again so soon. You need to be ready for a long war.

Also Read:  Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
Posted on
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
Posted on
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
Posted on
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News