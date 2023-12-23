A Ukrainian multimillionaire fighting at the front predicts: 2024 will be bloody and hot

#Ukrainian #multimillionaire #fighting #front #predicts #bloody #hot

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Multimillionaire, 51-year-old V. Kožemiaks was named among the 100 richest Ukrainians before the war.

According to Forbes magazine, his fortune was at least 100 million. dollars. His company “Agrotrade” owned 70 thousand hectares of agricultural land throughout Ukraine.

When in 2022 war started in February, V. Kožemiaks, a father of four children, established a volunteer unit to defend Kharkiv with his own funds.

The 13th National Guard Brigade was formed on the basis of the unit at the end of the first year of the war. V. Kožemiakas himself is an advisor to the commander of the National Guard.

He has been fighting in his unit since its foundation, and fought in the counterattack in the Kharkiv region and in the winter defensive battles in Bakhmut.

The Estonian publication “Postimees” interviewed V. Kožemiaks about the situation at the front, challenges for Ukrainians and negotiations with Russia.

– How do you assess the outlook of the Ukrainian army this year – was the counterattack successful or unsuccessful?

– I do not agree with such assessments – failed or succeeded. There is a war going on. It’s been almost ten years. It was another war year. If we look at the liberated territory since the beginning of the full invasion, then, of course, in 2023. we were much less successful than 2022.

War has become much more complex. It is now clear to us that such success is unlikely to be achieved again so soon. You need to be ready for a long war.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$