A Ukrainian official is accused of corruption in connection with the purchase of ammunition

Živile Aleškaitienė

2023 December 23

War in Ukraine

A civil servant who worked in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was arrested for fraud related to the purchase of artillery ammunition amounting to almost 40 million. dollars, Kyiv prosecutors reported.

Photos of the evidence and the man’s masked face were released Friday.

In September, Oleksiy Reznikov was dismissed from the position of Minister of Defense after the corruption facts were revealed. O. Reznikov was not charged personally.

In the present case, the officer is said to have entered into a useless contract for the purchase of ammunition. The cost of purchasing from the exporter was about 30 percent. higher than when buying directly from the manufacturer. In addition, delivery times were longer, prosecutors said.

Evidence was found in the officer’s office and home during a search, they said. The investigation is ongoing. If convicted, the officer faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Ministry of Defense said that measures have been taken to recover the illegally embezzled funds.

Ukrainian leaders often emphasize that their artillery needs more shells.

Ukraine is under pressure from Western allies to crack down on corruption, which is reportedly widespread. The European Union has made it clear that the fight against corruption is key to progress in accession negotiations, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeatedly initiated anti-corruption actions.

In early November, US magazine Time quoted a senior adviser to the president as saying privately: “People are stealing like there’s no tomorrow.”