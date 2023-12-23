A unique account of the war in Ukraine has been published – A soldier who jumped out reveals what led to the serious failures of the Russian army

#unique #account #war #Ukraine #published #soldier #jumped #reveals #led #failures #Russian #army

Pavel Filatyev

He was born in 1988 Pavel Filatyev he served in one of the elite units of the Russian armed forces, the airborne troops (VDV). He chose the military profession following his father, who was also a member of the airborne forces. He became a soldier at a young age, served in the army for a few years, then retired to civilian life and started breeding horses. During the coronavirus epidemic, he returned to the forces, to the 56th Airborne Regiment, and was sent to the Crimean peninsula, from where they were launched on February 24, 2022, against the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

A ZOV – The Russian soldier who said no to war in his book, he follows the events on three time planes, sometimes recalling his life before the war in Ukraine. The body of the article is the description of the invasion against Ukraine itself: Capture of Herzon, and then the unsuccessful attempts to capture the next big city, Mykolaiv, Nikolaev in Russian. (These parts can be read in italics in the book.) In addition to describing the war, Filatyev shows how the fighting ended for him due to an eye injury that threatened to lose his sight, and also describes the months before the invasion.

It is clear from the narrative that Filatyev is a reluctant and stunted figure who

he is quite critical of the conditions in the Russian military, and he is not afraid to voice this.

He repeatedly clashes with his superiors, writes a letter of complaint to the Ministry of Defense and even to himself Vladimir Putinalso, which again earns him bad points in his immediate environment. According to him, from the beginning he does not understand why Ukraine is being attacked, since the Ukrainian is the closest brother nation to the Russian; he does not believe the lies of the propaganda, in fact, he confronts them with his actual experiences.

On the very first day, I stared intently at the screen, expecting to hear real news from the front, but apart from a sea of ​​side conversations and reports recorded from God knows where, nothing was shown. I developed a great deal of dissonance between what I saw in the war and what was reported in the news

– he writes about his days in the military hospital after frontline service (84–85)

A false foundation for war

At the beginning of the volume, Filatyev lists the Kremlin’s arguments, which they used to justify the start of the war against Ukraine in front of the domestic public, and refutes all of them.

“Ukraine threatened Russia.” One of the arguments of the Russian leadership was that Ukraine wants to be a member of NATO, and if it enters the military organization, it will border Russia, which threatens the latter’s existence. However, Filatyev writes, NATO members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland also border Russia, and even the United States (at sea) to the east, yet Moscow does not start a war against them.

“If we didn’t attack Ukraine, he would have attacked us.” According to Filatyev, this constantly appearing argument was refuted by reality itself: how could Ukraine attack Russia if it had to wage a defensive war on its own land against an actual Russian attack, losing territory? “Wouldn’t it have been easier for our army to strengthen the borders and defenses around Ukraine, and then, after the Ukrainian attack, confront the enemy defensively, destroy their offensive potential, and finally go on a counterattack?” Filatyev asks the rhetorical question.

“Ukraine has been enslaved by Nazism, the Russian population is being deprived of its rights.” Here, the author refers to the reports of acquaintances who have visited Ukraine, who did not experience hostility towards the Russians.

“We attacked to save the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.” After Putin concluded a mutual assistance agreement with the leadership of the two Donbas puppet states on February 21, 2022, the legal pretext for attacking Ukraine was created. However, according to Filatyev, Russia would not tolerate the creation of breakaway states on its territory, just as it did not tolerate Chechnya. So why should Ukraine tolerate this? In addition, Filatyev writes, the lives of the people of Donetsk and Luhansk were ruined by the civil war, which, incidentally, broke out and continued with the help of Moscow.

Filatyev is one of those who love Russia, but at the same time they know and do not keep silent that it is lagging behind the West and that the conditions in the West are much more favorable for a normal life than the conditions in Russia. When he was engaged in horse breeding before the coronavirus epidemic, he went on a study trip to Bavaria and was amazed at the conditions there.

In Bavaria, I was amazed at how orderly and beautiful the environment is, how cheerful the people are, how many retirees are enjoying the joys of life, and I was also surprised that I stumbled upon horses every step of the way, and that horses are not a status symbol there. are held, many Germans understand their holding. While in Russia I was considered a professional in horse breeding, in Germany I felt like a dilettante

– writes (160).

What he himself saw in the West contrasted sharply with the image of the West promoted by the Kremlin:

in the Russian media, brainwashing was carried out with great effort: they only push gay propaganda abroad, children are forced to undergo gender reassignment surgeries, in general, everything is terrible, and decent Russian people have nothing to earn there. (159-160)

According to him, he wanted to move to the West, but the borders were closed due to the epidemic. Finally, after his demobilization from the military, he fled abroad and applied for and received asylum in France, where he lives to this day.

Capture Herszon

Filatyev follows the war events from February 24 to March 7, 2022, which from his point of view primarily meant the occupation of Kherson. Herzzon was the only county seat that the Russian forces managed to bring under their control during the full-scale war. We now know that this partly required treachery: the Ukrainian commander tasked with blowing up the Dnieper bridge leading to Kherson failed to complete his task, leaving the road to the city free for Russian forces. The Russians took the seat of Kherson county on March 2, but voluntarily surrendered a few months later, on November 11, after it became untenable due to the Ukrainian counterattack.

Filatyev joined the mortars, but already before the start of the invasion he received a serious injury: he hit his eye on a sharp object and his eyelid split open. He was later withdrawn from the front line due to an infection of the wound, so it is also thanks to this accident that he finally survived the war.

Undoubtedly, the most exciting parts of the book are the descriptions of the Kherson campaign, even if Filatyev actually fought very little. According to his report the Russian forces encountered few obstacles towards Kherson, the preparedness of the Ukrainian forces in the southern areas was much weaker than in Kiev or in the Donbass. The Russians made the most territorial gains, which still exist today, in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhya counties, and with the exception of the western bank of the Dnieper, the Ukrainian forces were unable to recover significant areas even during the counterattack.

So Filatyev’s platoon did not encounter much resistance, but at the same time, according to the soldier, this was their luck, because they only had a few armored personnel carriers (BTRs) and armored personnel carriers (BMDs), most of them were transported on unarmored Urals and Buhankas. They did not have proper communication with the other teams, they did not receive air support, but they did receive meaningless orders.

On the way to Herzzon, a significant part of the vehicle got stuck in the muddy ground, and the efforts to pull them out only added to the problem.

Light tracked BMD armored personnel carriers tried to pull the trucks out of the mud, but ended up getting stuck in the sodden ground themselves. One of the cars is pulled out, but when the other one gets there, it sinks in the same way. (…) After a while, it became clear that it was possible to cross the two edges of the field, to the right and to the left, but we, like the sane ones, only scratched in one place… I had been observing this suffering for about half an hour, and I was overcome with incredible nervousness: the marching column stretched in the middle of the open field, hills stretched within a kilometer to the left, forest within a kilometer to the right, the vehicles stopped in the field. They offer an ideal target for enemy artillery or air force. If they’re around and spot us, we’re done for

– writes Filatyev, who believes that it was not due to the Russian forces that they did not run into such a slap in the face of Kherson as they did at Kiev…

The state of the Russian military

Filatyev keeps returning to the presentation of the conditions of the Russian military, which he believes to be a military force it has only gotten worse in recent years, both in terms of personnel and organization, as well as equipment and weapons. Since the beginning of the war, a lot of photos and videos show how old, outdated, often inoperable technology the Russians are deploying – these recordings confirm the author’s report.

During the invasion of Kherson, for example, Filatyev travels in a Ural truck whose brakes do not work, while transporting explosives as well as people. It is only thanks to the driver that there was no serious accident. The author also describes that he was given a rusty Kalashnikov as a weapon – several videos prove that this happened en masse in the Russian military.

Filatyev also presents the corruption permeating the armed forces, the system of lords, as well as how higher-ranking officers abuse their rank and power, how they teach, punish, and humiliate those lower in rank. Filatyev is particularly annoyed by how condescendingly he is treated by an officer-ranked doctor who has never been near combat.

At the end of the book, the author lists the main problems of the Russian military in detail. The all-pervasive corruption, the old, outdated rules, the fact that advancement in the ranks is tied not to merit but to personal relationships and perfect loyalty are serious problems. Problems should not be talked about, otherwise the soldier will not have a chance to move up, so they will not have to face the problems. Officers are trained to command conscripts, not to command a professional army. The salary of the contract soldiers is unbecomingly low, and they do not receive the proper equipment and uniforms, many things they have to buy themselves.

According to Filatyev, many soldiers see the problems, and many of them were aware that they were going into a senseless war and were unprepared. However, the cogs work and the majority eventually follow orders.

The majority of soldiers do not want to kill anyone and do not want war, but we are bound together as a tight chain by obedience to the law and a collective sense of guilt towards our comrades. No one wants to be seen as a coward, we can’t just drop the gun and run. We are bound together by the feeling called patriotism, through which propaganda exploits us

Filatyev writes (242).

He was eventually able to jump out of the gears, but the war continues.

Pavel Filatyev: ZOV – The Russian soldier who said no to war. Ford. Zoltán Vígh. Helikon Publishing House, 2023.

