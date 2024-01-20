A van loaded with rails intercepted

The rails on the railway line are subject to traffic these days

A raid by the Gendarmerie Forces on national road number 2. The day before yesterday, in the early hours, a theft of railway rails was caught on the wrong foot in Carion. A suspect was apprehended and a Mercedes Sprinter van vehicle seized. On board, the gendarmes got their hands on seventeen sections of rail measuring almost two meters each. The theft took place around 1 a.m.

The criminals came in the van which they left on the side of the national road 2. Their presence nevertheless alerted local residents. Awakened by the dull noises of the heavy rail bars crashing on the floor of the van, people from the surrounding area came out to see what was happening outside, it was then that they recognized the silhouette of a group of individuals holding torches, walking back and forth between the vehicle and the woods.

Immediately, the neighborhood alerted the advanced post of the national gendarmerie of Carion which immediately warned of the intervention elements led by the deputy of the Territorial Company of the national gendarmerie of central Imerina, who were carrying out an operation in this area currently.

Armed platoon

In a flash, around fifteen armed gendarmes came to the rescue. Having sensed the intervention, some of the thieves, lurking not far from the vehicle, fled. Shortly after, a man appeared out of nowhere, perhaps not knowing that the gendarmerie was already waiting for them.

The latter was arrested for investigation. The driver of the van has not yet been found. By searching it, the deputy company commander and his men, for their part, found the registration document which made it possible to identify the owner of the vehicle. In the process, they got their hands on the ignition keys as well as a driving license. The matter has been referred to the railway police.

Visually, the sections of railway track found had been stolen for some time. After taking the time to cut them up, the criminals hid them and then tried to transport them.

Andry Manase