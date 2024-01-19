A violent winter attack…an urgent weather alert for next week: rains will return strongly

#violent #winter #attack…an #urgent #weather #alert #week #rains #return #strongly

Weather tomorrow Saturday, January 20, 2024.. Launched General Authority of Meteorology A weather warning will be imposed on the country starting Monday, January 22, for a period of 48 hours, as we witness a period of violent weather disturbances, especially in coastal cities, interspersed with heavy and moderate rain waves at intermittent intervals.

Meteorology stressed avoiding standing under advertising signs during rain, everyone staying in their places, taking shelter at the entrances to residential properties, not driving except when absolutely necessary, leaving safe distances between cars, operating wipers and waiting.

Meteorology warned of a decline temperature With values ​​​​reaching 5 degrees Celsius in the north of the country and Greater Cairo, passing through northern Upper Egypt, amid wind activity in most parts.

Sharp and rapid fluctuations in weather conditions

Maps announced the weather Low and medium clouds increase over the north of the Republic, Lower Egypt, Cairo, the Canal, and even northern Upper Egypt, accompanied by rainfall in northern Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, and Sinai.

Satellites monitored wind activity in most areas, which helps increase the feeling of coldness the weather .

He is expected to testify the weather Also next week, there will be a state of maritime navigation disturbance and high waves.

Meteorology warned of a situation the weather At night, it is very cold throughout.

Weather conditions tomorrow, Saturday:

condition the weather Tomorrow, it will be cold during the day on Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, and the northwestern coasts, warm on the northeastern coasts and northern Upper Egypt, and warm in southern Sinai and southern Upper Egypt.

While extremely cold weather prevails at night in most areas, frost also forms on crops in central Sinai and New Valley Governorate.

Regarding weather phenomena, water mist forms in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt, and there is a chance of light to moderate rain falling on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt at intervals. .

The case of Bahrain

As for the Mediterranean Sea, it will be moderate to turbulent, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 to 2.5, and surface winds being southwesterly.

As for the Red Sea, it will be moderate, the wave height will range from 1.5 meters to two metres, and the surface winds will be northwesterly.

Read also: “The weather will turn again.” A weather warning regarding the weather next week: Rain hits the country