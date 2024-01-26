A vital drug has become in short supply – it will certainly not be available until March

The domestic sale of a thyroid medicine for which there is no substitute will cease.

The marketing authorization holder of Propycil 50 mg tablets 100 units has stopped selling them in Hungary, the National Center for Public Health and Pharmaceuticals (NNGYK) informed 24.hu after it became clear that the preparation for treating hyperthyroidism is unavailable in pharmacies. According to the drug database, the distribution of the drug will be suspended from mid-December due to “market considerations”.

In recent years, there have been significant problems with the availability of the drug, for the first time in 2018 it became unavailable to patients with hyperthyroidism. Several people obtained the drug from abroad or helped each other in Facebook groups. Then, in 2021, the medicine became unavailable again for months, then, according to the official statement, a temporary shortage arose in the procurement of the preparation.

Propycil has now become unavailable again, and the NNGYK has admitted that the 100-piece package will no longer be available, but instead, the marketing authorization holder plans to distribute it in 20-piece packages from mid-March.

Since Propycil 50 mg tablets do not have a substitute product, the import of a product with the same active ingredient can be solved based on an individual drug request from the Netherlands and Germany until March. It was also reported that there are also supply delays in other European countries, so patients can get the medicine in about four weeks.

