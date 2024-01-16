A Vlaams Belang MP slips up in the European Parliament: “Nazi terminology”

#Vlaams #Belang #slips #European #Parliament #Nazi #terminology

The far-right MP took advantage of the debate on the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU in Strasbourg to attack the European Migration Pact. He claimed that this instrument would not aim to curb migration but on the contrary to attract more migrants to the European continent, calling it a “deliberate and organized replacement”.

The Liberal MP denounced these comments. “This is the umpteenth time that I have heard Mr. Vandendriessche use Nazi terminology in this chamber,” she declared, recalling that this word had again been used by neo-Nazis during recent discussions with the party. German far-right AfD on the expulsion of millions of people from Germany. “It’s not an innocent term,” declared Ms. in ‘t Veld, head of Volt Belgium’s list in the European elections on June 9.