A war against NATO? Putin sent a message to Biden on TV

This is a complete impossibility. I think President Biden understands this, it’s just a turn of phrase to justify his misguided policy in the Russian relationship

– declared Putin in the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” program of the Rossiya 1 channel.

At the beginning of December, Biden argued to the Republicans regarding additional military aid to Ukraine that if Vladimir Putin were to win in Ukraine, the Russians would not stop but would attack NATO, and therefore American soldiers would have to fight against the Russians.

Russia has no reason, no interest – neither geopolitical interest, nor economic, political or military interest – to start a war against NATO countries. We have no territorial claims against each other, we do not wish to damage our relations with them. We are interested in developing relationships

– he emphasized.

He said that Russia has no problems with the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance and that they are the ones who artificially create problems because they do not want a competitor in Russia. He expressed his conviction that the further expansion of the alliance will not bring greater security to Europe. He lamented that Russia has been trying to agree on the principles of security in Europe for thirty years, but has been met with either “cynical deception and lies” or attempts at pressure and blackmail, while the alliance continues to expand and move closer to Russia’s borders despite Moscow’s protests.

He stated that in the future, Western countries must find connections with Russia, because they have to reckon with it.

He expressed his belief that Washington’s position on Moscow’s alleged war plans is wrong. At the same time, he called it improbable that the United States, taking into account the development prospects of the world,

“he would be so interested in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, as it was thought twenty years ago and as it was publicly announced”.

I don’t think it would be in the national interest of the United States itself

– said the Russian president.

In an interview, the president admitted: despite his twenty years of experience in the security and intelligence agencies and his later knowledge gained in government functions, in the early 2000s he had a “naive” idea that the entire “so-called civilized world” understood: Russia has changed, there is no more ideological confrontation and there is no reason for it. He accused the West of supporting separatist efforts within the country, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, he also wanted to destroy Russia in order to get hold of its resources.

The cover image is an illustration. Photo credit: Contributor/Getty Images