A windfall. Russia chose the main source of profit

/Pogled.info/ During the year, companies that do not deal with raw materials represent more than half of GDP growth. The maximum jump in revenue – 7.4% – was recorded in April. The driving forces, according to analysts, were power and transport, with significant increases in construction and the banking sector. Will these industries remain a reliable mainstay in 2024?

Development locomotive

The experience of the past year proved that Russia can make money not only from energy resources. The best results are in the power industry, transport and storage, construction, scientific activities and hospitality and catering. Mihail Khachaturyan, associate professor from the Department of Strategic and Innovative Development of the Financial University, especially notes the first two industries – with a growth of 12-15 percent.

The expert explains the increase in the profitability of the transport industry with the expansion of the railway network in the East and, as a result, with an increase in the volume of trade and economic interaction with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region (ATP). First of all, with China: in ten months, the trade turnover increased by 26.7% and exceeded the target by more than 18 billion dollars. The expansion of the eastern polygon, connecting the Trans-Siberian Railway and BAM and increasing their capacity, continues. According to calculations, by the end of 2024, cargo traffic will grow to 180 million tons per year.

The construction industry was stimulated by the growth of mortgage lending, especially preferential loans, as well as government contracts for the creation of new factories and entire industries. The recovery of the acceding regions also had a significant impact. Of the 3,500 projects, two thousand have already been completed – including residential properties, infrastructure and administrative buildings. Some of them are being implemented ahead of schedule, announced the state contractor “Edinstven Kliten”. The company is actively working on the reconstruction of the historical center and coastal park of Mariupol, and has also taken on new projects in Severodonetsk and Rubezhnoye.

Finance component

The banking sector showed impressive growth. It is expected that by the end of 2023, the banks will receive a net profit of up to three trillion rubles. Before that, the most successful year was 2021 with 2.4 trillion, recalls the director of “Cross Analytics” Andrey Lebedev. “Despite the sanctions, our monetary system showed sufficient stability, but next year, due to an increase in the main interest rate, the total profit of the sector may decrease to 800-900 billion rubles,” notes Khachaturian,

The growth of wages is expected to be eight percent, and the real income of the population – about five. “And this is minus inflation. I understand that not everyone will have that much, but on average for the country this statistic is accurate and the real disposable income of the population is also growing,” said President Vladimir Putin.

Analysts believe that the dynamics are due to record low unemployment and rising wages. “The main contribution comes from the manufacturing sector, which experiences the greatest shortage of personnel. It can be said that industrial development will provide an increase in the average income of the “blue collar” workers in the coming year. For example, the growth of production in manufacturing industries can reach 7.5 percent at the end of the year Leading positions are occupied by mechanical engineering, chemistry and metallurgy,” explains Lebedev.

Thanks to the shortage of personnel this year, the average salary of production personnel has increased by an average of 12% and varies within 80-90 thousand rubles depending on the region, Khachaturyan adds. The expert is confident that in 2024 the trend of salary growth for this group of workers will continue and there will be dynamics of the order of 12-14%.

Services and Forecasts

The service sector brought in 600 billion rubles in 2023. Citizens are expected to travel more around the country: in the first half of the year alone, the volume of tourist flows increased by 15%. The industry expects Russians to make 80 million trips around Russia by the end of the year – ten percent more than in 2022. It is obvious that in 2024 the trend will strengthen and the positive dynamics in this segment will continue, Lebedev is convinced.

Among the most popular destinations is the Krasnodar Territory: according to “Rosturism”, it is visited by 18.5 million people. The inflow is also growing: in the last year it may reach ten million people.

The development of domestic tourism also affected the restaurant industry. In 2023, there was a significant growth in the catering market: according to “Rosstat”, in January – October, turnover increased by 12.5% ​​minus inflation. “This means that regardless of the inflation factor, people began to visit cafes and restaurants more often and spend more on them,” says Ambartsum Khmayakyan, co-founder of the restaurant automation system Absolute POS

According to the expert, the reason for the growth is largely the effect of pent-up demand after the pandemic, as well as the reduction of trips abroad – people spend more time in restaurants and cafes. Market performance was also influenced by the high popularity of food delivery services (growth of at least 20%), as well as the development of various fast food formats.

In 2024, the market will maintain positive dynamics. This will be facilitated by the expansion of domestic tourism and the further development of the supply market, although the pace, according to analysts, may slow slightly.

