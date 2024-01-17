A woman and her daughter-in-law die from lightning

Terrible event. Monday evening, lightning claimed the lives of two residents of Lavahintsy, a fokontany belonging to the commune of Anosiala, in the district of Ambohidratrimo.

The victims are a 42-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter-in-law, according to information received from the territorial company of the Ambohidratrimo gendarmerie.

The rain fell heavily that evening, almost all over the capital. Thunderclaps were also heard sporadically. An electric shock then struck a house housing a family. Relentless misfortune has set its sights on both women. The others were spared, not even suffering the slightest burn.

Gendarmes responsible for the sector, whose station is located seven kilometers away, carried out the observation with a doctor.

Almost a year ago, still in Ambohidratrimo, a little boy and his grandfather were struck by lightning. They fortunately survived their serious injuries. Since December, lightning has claimed several victims in different regions.

