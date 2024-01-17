A woman and her daughter-in-law die from lightning

Terrible event. Monday evening, lightning claimed the lives of two residents of Lavahintsy, a fokontany belonging to the commune of Anosiala, in the district of Ambohidratrimo.

The victims are a 42-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter-in-law, according to information received from the territorial company of the Ambohidratrimo gendarmerie.

The rain fell heavily that evening, almost all over the capital. Thunderclaps were also heard sporadically. An electric shock then struck a house housing a family. Relentless misfortune has set its sights on both women. The others were spared, not even suffering the slightest burn.

Gendarmes responsible for the sector, whose station is located seven kilometers away, carried out the observation with a doctor.

Almost a year ago, still in Ambohidratrimo, a little boy and his grandfather were struck by lightning. They fortunately survived their serious injuries. Since December, lightning has claimed several victims in different regions.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  COUNCIL OF MINISTERS - The resignation of the government recorded

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Rahul Mamkootathil bail: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil granted bail in all cases, will be released from jail today – India Today Malayalam
Rahul Mamkootathil bail: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil granted bail in all cases, will be released from jail today – India Today Malayalam
Posted on
understand what Pizane heard and did not take a position in reality
understand what Pizane heard and did not take a position in reality
Posted on
Madagascar seen by graffiti artist AIRJP Tagman
Madagascar seen by graffiti artist AIRJP Tagman
Posted on
Lyon raised an offer for İsmal Yüksek; Extraordinary meeting in Fenerbahçe
Lyon raised an offer for İsmal Yüksek; Extraordinary meeting in Fenerbahçe
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News