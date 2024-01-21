A woman drove her car into a fire hydrant in Prachatice, managed to get out in time

#woman #drove #car #fire #hydrant #Prachatice #managed #time

Firefighters reported on Sunday about the incident, which happened shortly before noon on Saturday. Police spokesman Miroslav Šupík said that the driver of the Kia car wanted to stop at a nearby parking lot. “But she lost control, broke through the fence and went down into the reservoir,” he described, adding that the woman got out before the integrated rescue system arrived.

“The investigation on the spot showed that the car is almost completely submerged. With the means we had available, it was not possible to pull the car out of the tank due to its location and distance,” explained Vendula Matějů for the regional fire department.

Photo: HZS of the South Bohemian Region

A fifty-two-year-old woman drove her car into a fire tank in Prachatice

The commander of the intervention therefore requested a crane with a diving group, which pulled the car out around half past three. “We found out with the thermal camera that there was a small fire in the electrical installation,” added Matějů.

According to the police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. The damage caused amounts to 155 thousand crowns.

